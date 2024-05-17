WhichCar
2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite: Quick review

Curious about plug-in hybrid technology? Even if you’re not, you should check out the HS Plus EV.

Shana Zlotin
In recent years, MG has significantly impacted the Australian market with its lineup of new, cost-effective, and technologically advanced models.

The brand has been praised for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, especially with the introduction of the new MG4.

For those looking for a medium SUV, MG offers the HS, with the HS +EV catering to those interested in plug-in hybrid options.

A plug-in hybrid is a type of vehicle that combines a traditional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery. It can be charged via an external power source, allowing it to run on electric power alone for shorter distances before switching to the petrol engine for longer trips.

If you're curious about electric cars and how they might suit your lifestyle, the HS Plus EV could be your ideal stepping stone.

Pricing and features

The MG HS features a five-door, SUV-style design, with capacity to seat five passengers comfortably.

Available in two variants, it is classified as a medium SUV in the mainstream market, priced under $60K.

MG advertises national drive-away pricing for the MG HS Plus EV starting at $43,690 for the base Excite model and up to $46,690 for the tested Essence grade. This makes the PHEV versions $11,700-$12,700 more expensive than their petrol-only counterparts.

The powertrain combines a 119kW/250Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 10-speed transmission with a 90kW/230Nm electric drive motor, powered by a 16.6kWh lithium-ion battery.

Electric only driving range is quoted by MG at 63km and has a quoted combined cycle fuel consumption of just 1.7-litres/100km. During a recent test we found the consumption of one airport to destination trip used 5.2-lites/100km.

2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite standard features
10.1-inch infotainment systemLED daytime running lamps
12.3-inch digital driver displayLED tail lights
17-inch alloy wheelsRear air vents
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired)Rear parking sensors
Dual zone climate controlReverse camera
Four USB-A ports (2x front and rear)Roof rails
Halogen headlightsSatellite navigation
Heated, electrically-operated door mirrorsSix-speaker audio system
Keyless entry with push-button startSynthetic leather seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter
Safety

Plug-in hybrid versions of the MG HS have not been safety rated by ANCAP.

However the petrol HS range earned a five-star safety rating from ANCAP, based on Euro-NCAP tests conducted in 2019.

Each model in the MG HS lineup is equipped with six standard airbags (dual front, side, and curtain) to enhance passenger protection.

Furthermore, the HS Plus EV benefits from the inclusion of the MG Pilot safety suite. This comprehensive safety package incorporates a range of active safety technologies, such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, blind-spot detection, rear-cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and automatic high beams,.

Key rivals

In the world of plug-in hybrids, many competitors are positioned in a higher price bracket. However, new affordable entrants like the BYD Sealion 6 are emerging regularly and are set to launch this year.

Competitors include both traditional and plug-in hybrid vehicles including:

Should I put it on my shortlist?

The MG HS Plus EV Excite offers great value, making it an attractive option for buyers looking to explore electric vehicles without fully committing just yet. Its affordability is obviously a significant part of its appeal, with many PHEV options at a hefty premium to their petrol counterparts.

If you have the charging infrastructure handy at home or the office then the electric only range could be plenty for your daily needs after a routine nightly charge.

