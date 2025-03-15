WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. MG/
  3. News
3d161261/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsblack 18 jpg
Which Car OEM Logos Mg Logo

MG

62610e6f/carl profile v 04 jpg
News

The Wheels Interview: MG Design Director Carl Gotham

MG’s relentless resurrection has come not only from competitively priced vehicles but a renewed commitment to clean, innovative design. Wheels spoke with the brand’s Design Director at MG’s Advanced Design Studio in London, Carl Gotham.
458d12c7/2025 mg zs essence turbo red 44 jpg
News

MG primer: WhichCar’s rundown of the brand’s current model range

Here’s an overview of the current MG range from the MG3 to the Cyberster, and a guide to what’s coming from the brand in the near future as well.

f1a118d8/2023 mg zs ev suv blue 230601 mg zs ev srawlings 47 jpg
News

MG ZS EV: Small electric SUV superstar now in run-out for fleet buyers

Lower fleet pricing now available to MG ZS EV buyers as part of a special deal.
453a12b8/2025 mg zs essence turbo red 15 jpg
News

All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia

WhichCar spoke with MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, about the new ZS vehicles as well as the huge year ahead for the brand in Australia.
ce210ac5/mg zs 5 jpg
News

MG adds petrol-powered ZS SUV to lineup

Only a few months after a hybrid model was launched, MG Motor Australia has launched petrol variants of its new ZS small SUV.

01c41086/edewar 241025 coty 2024 3199 1 jpg
COTY

Robbo's Notebook: Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25

We asked Peter Robinson for his notes on the ten most intriguing cars at Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25.
dc9a1554/2024 mg 3 hybrid thomaswielecki raw 13 jpg
News

MG flags fast action on the ‘last’ sub-$20K new car in Australia

MG is in the final weeks of runout sales on its popular MG3 light hatchback which it says is the cheapest new car – and possibly the last – to be priced under $20K in Australia
24ce1264/incoming new car calendar 4 jpg
News

2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia

Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
ce99159a/2025 new electric vehicles australia png
News

New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡

The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
32970d63/mg ute spied 1 jpg
News

MG is bringing a ute to Australia; spy shots released

The MG brand is known for a number of things, but a ute has never been one of them. That's set to change
aea71788/small suvs coming to australia in 2024 2025 2 jpg
News

New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025

This is your definitive list of all the new small cars bound for Australia in 2025.
68090e35/coty 2024 group 001 jpg
COTY

Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six

After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
53e40e32/coty mg mg4 main jpg
COTY

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG4 ESSENCE 64

Here is a vehicle that offers performance, practicality and peace of mind – thanks to a 10-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty – but also changes the value equation and makes buying an EV a viable option for so many people by coming to market from just $37,990.
48d10e07/coty mg hs main jpg
COTY

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG HS VIBE

Much has been made about the onslaught of battery electric vehicles from the Land of the Dragon, so fierce that Europe and the US have pulled up the tariff drawbridges.
cc681105/coty mg cyberster main jpg
COTY

2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG CYBERSTER

The MG Cyberster represents a flurry of firsts – an all-electric roadster unlike anything we’ve yet seen from anyone; a super-expensive sports car from MG; and arguably the first genuinely desirable-looking car to arrive here from China.
32a212e5/2025 new small suvs australia png
News

New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025

From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
500a12c4/230808 thrivepr mg driveday01 73 jpg
News

MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback

MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
602e0ea5/mgzs hybrid lead jpg
News

MG ZS HYBRID+: Pricing and features revealed

MG expands its compact SUV offering with the all-new MG ZS HYBRID+ in two variants
db811542/2025 chery omoda e5 ancap crash test 2 png
News

2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings

MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 score five-star safety ratings in latest ANCAP testing, meeting updated safety standards.
38161a89/2025 mg es5 small electric suv whichcar australia 4 jpg
News

2025 MG ES5 revealed as ZS EV successor – UPDATED

If you’re looking forward to the new-generation MG ZS EV, then you’ll have to get used to a new name.
7c5517d2/mg motor uk reveals all new mg zs hybrid 7 jpg
News

2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features

Next-gen 2025 MG ZS to land on Australian shores before the year is out
c9742440/2025 ferrari 12cilindri bianco artico new ferrari v12 ext 07 design white media jpg
News

New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025

Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Apire 202210 Mits Out PHEV 64
Advice

Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia

Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
2c850ca7/2025 mg hs 827393 jpg
News

2025 MG HS: Australian pricing for new-generation SUV

MG rolls out all-new HS SUV in Australia with fresh design, features, and powertrain options
ZS EVMG4MG5CybersterHS +EVZSMG3HSZST