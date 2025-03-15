MG
The Wheels Interview: MG Design Director Carl Gotham
MG’s relentless resurrection has come not only from competitively priced vehicles but a renewed commitment to clean, innovative design. Wheels spoke with the brand’s Design Director at MG’s Advanced Design Studio in London, Carl Gotham.
MG primer: WhichCar’s rundown of the brand’s current model range
Here’s an overview of the current MG range from the MG3 to the Cyberster, and a guide to what’s coming from the brand in the near future as well.
MG ZS EV: Small electric SUV superstar now in run-out for fleet buyers
Lower fleet pricing now available to MG ZS EV buyers as part of a special deal.
All new MG ZS petrol models roll out across Australia
WhichCar spoke with MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher, about the new ZS vehicles as well as the huge year ahead for the brand in Australia.
MG adds petrol-powered ZS SUV to lineup
Only a few months after a hybrid model was launched, MG Motor Australia has launched petrol variants of its new ZS small SUV.
Robbo's Notebook: Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25
We asked Peter Robinson for his notes on the ten most intriguing cars at Wheels Car of the Year 2024-25.
MG flags fast action on the ‘last’ sub-$20K new car in Australia
MG is in the final weeks of runout sales on its popular MG3 light hatchback which it says is the cheapest new car – and possibly the last – to be priced under $20K in Australia
2025 New Car Calendar: All the new cars coming to Australia
Take a look at our list of what is expected to launch in Australia in 2025 – plus those we might not see locally just yet
New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2025 & beyond ⚡
The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers
MG is bringing a ute to Australia; spy shots released
The MG brand is known for a number of things, but a ute has never been one of them. That's set to change
New Small Cars coming to Australia in 2025
This is your definitive list of all the new small cars bound for Australia in 2025.
Wheels COTY 2024-25: Top Six
After a gruelling testing regime at Lang Lang Proving Ground in Victoria, 25 contenders were whittled down to the final six reviewed here.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG4 ESSENCE 64
Here is a vehicle that offers performance, practicality and peace of mind – thanks to a 10-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty – but also changes the value equation and makes buying an EV a viable option for so many people by coming to market from just $37,990.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG HS VIBE
Much has been made about the onslaught of battery electric vehicles from the Land of the Dragon, so fierce that Europe and the US have pulled up the tariff drawbridges.
2024-25 Wheels Car of the Year Contender: MG CYBERSTER
The MG Cyberster represents a flurry of firsts – an all-electric roadster unlike anything we’ve yet seen from anyone; a super-expensive sports car from MG; and arguably the first genuinely desirable-looking car to arrive here from China.
New Small SUVs coming to Australia in 2025
From the Cupra Formentor to the Zeekr X, your complete guide to all the new compact SUVs heading to Australian showrooms in 2025 and beyond.
MG4: New festive season pricing for popular all-electric hatchback
MG Motor Australia brings the Christmas time cheer with a drop in pricing for models in its all-electric MG4 range, as well as revised prices for its compact electric SUV, the ZS EV.
MG ZS HYBRID+: Pricing and features revealed
MG expands its compact SUV offering with the all-new MG ZS HYBRID+ in two variants
2025 MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 earn ANCAP 5-star ratings
MG HS and Chery Omoda E5 score five-star safety ratings in latest ANCAP testing, meeting updated safety standards.
2025 MG ES5 revealed as ZS EV successor – UPDATED
If you’re looking forward to the new-generation MG ZS EV, then you’ll have to get used to a new name.
2025 MG ZS: hybrid power and more features
Next-gen 2025 MG ZS to land on Australian shores before the year is out
New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025
Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia
Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
2025 MG HS: Australian pricing for new-generation SUV
MG rolls out all-new HS SUV in Australia with fresh design, features, and powertrain options