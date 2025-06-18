MG Motor Australia has officially unveiled the all-new MG QS, the brand’s first full-size seven-seat SUV, now available at dealerships nationwide.

With an attractive driveaway price of $46,990 for the Excite (FWD) variant and $50,990 for the all-wheel-drive Essence model, the QS is expected to make a splash in the large SUV category, taking on the likes of the Kia Sorento, Toyota Kluger, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Hyundai Palisade, and Mitsubishi Outlander.

Introductory pricing

MG QS Excite (FWD) $46,990 driveaway MG QS Essence (AWD) $50,990 driveaway

Under the bonnet, both models feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a robust 153kW of power and 360Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 8.4L/100km for the FWD and 8.8L/100km for the AWD model.

Designed with the modern Australian family in mind, the MG QS offers a true seven-seat layout, making it a practical and spacious option for daily commutes, school runs, and weekend adventures. The third-row seating is flexible and can be easily folded flat to accommodate bulkier items such as luggage, sports equipment, or prams.

The QS doesn’t compromise on comfort or features. Standard across both variants are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric tailgates, and a choice of 20-inch alloy wheels for the Excite and larger 21-inch alloys for the Essence. Whether it’s advanced tech or functional space, the QS blends everyday practicality with premium style.

“This is an exciting milestone for MG as we introduce our first 7-seat SUV to Australian roads,” said Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia. “The QS has been crafted with local families in mind, delivering flexibility, performance, and premium features – all at a competitive price.”

He added that the brand continues its commitment to offering high value without sacrificing quality or technology, a reflection of MG’s strategy for taking on the Australian SUV market.

Backed by MG’s industry-leading 10-year warranty and a national network of nearly 100 dealerships, the MG QS is now available for test drives and orders across Australia.