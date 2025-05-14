MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its new QS seven-seat large SUV, which is now available to order. Priced from $46,990 drive away, the QS will be available in two grades, with both using a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Competing against cars such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-80, Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail, the MG QS features seven seats as standard equipment across the range. It’s launch price will undercut those rivals.

Measuring 4983mm long, 1967mm wide, 1778mm tall and riding on a 2915mm long wheelbase, the MG QS’ boot measures 203-litres with the third row up, 517L with just the third row folded and 1052L with both rows folded – those figures are likely to the window line.

Both QS models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 153kW of power and 360Nm of torque. That’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and while the Excite is front-wheel drive, the Essence is all-wheel drive.

The QS Excite is rated at 8.4L/100km for combine fuel consumption and the Essence 8.8L/100km.

Both use minimum 95RON premium unleaded fuel. Both models can tow a 2000kg braked trailer.

MG QS pricing (drive away):

Excite FWD$46,990
Essence AWD$50,990

MG QS Excite standard equipment:

  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Roof rails
  • Heated/auto-folding mirrors
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Electric tailgate
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Tri-zone automatic climate control
  • Normal, sport and eco driving modes
  • Cloth upholstery
  • 8-way electric front seats
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
  • Access to the MG iSmart app (12-months’ complimentary access)
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Satellite navigation
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • 8-speaker sound system
  • Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
  • Autonomous emergency braking

Safety

  • Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Rear cross-traffic alert with braking
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera
  • Rear automatic braking
  • Door open warning

MG QS Essence model adds:

  • All-wheel drive
  • 21-inch wheels
  • Front parking sensors
  • 12-speaker Bose sound system
  • LED front fog lights
  • Auto high beam
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated and ventilated front seats with driver’s memory
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror

The MG QS is now available to order ahead of imminent local deliveries.