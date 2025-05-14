MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its new QS seven-seat large SUV, which is now available to order. Priced from $46,990 drive away, the QS will be available in two grades, with both using a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Competing against cars such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-80, Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail, the MG QS features seven seats as standard equipment across the range. It’s launch price will undercut those rivals.

Measuring 4983mm long, 1967mm wide, 1778mm tall and riding on a 2915mm long wheelbase, the MG QS’ boot measures 203-litres with the third row up, 517L with just the third row folded and 1052L with both rows folded – those figures are likely to the window line.

Both QS models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 153kW of power and 360Nm of torque. That’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and while the Excite is front-wheel drive, the Essence is all-wheel drive.

The QS Excite is rated at 8.4L/100km for combine fuel consumption and the Essence 8.8L/100km.

Both use minimum 95RON premium unleaded fuel. Both models can tow a 2000kg braked trailer.



MG QS pricing (drive away):

Excite FWD $46,990 Essence AWD $50,990

MG QS Excite standard equipment:

20-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Roof rails

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Keyless entry with push button start

Electric tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Tri-zone automatic climate control

Normal, sport and eco driving modes

Cloth upholstery

8-way electric front seats

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch touchscreen with live services

Access to the MG iSmart app (12-months’ complimentary access)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

8-speaker sound system

Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)

Autonomous emergency braking

Safety

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Lane keeping assistance

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert with braking

Driver attention monitoring

Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist

Rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Rear automatic braking

Door open warning

MG QS Essence model adds:

All-wheel drive

21-inch wheels

Front parking sensors

12-speaker Bose sound system

LED front fog lights

Auto high beam

Wireless phone charger

Leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats with driver’s memory

Auto-dimming rear mirror

The MG QS is now available to order ahead of imminent local deliveries.