MG Motor Australia has announced local pricing and specifications for its new QS seven-seat large SUV, which is now available to order. Priced from $46,990 drive away, the QS will be available in two grades, with both using a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine.
Competing against cars such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-80, Skoda Kodiaq and Nissan X-Trail, the MG QS features seven seats as standard equipment across the range. It’s launch price will undercut those rivals.
Measuring 4983mm long, 1967mm wide, 1778mm tall and riding on a 2915mm long wheelbase, the MG QS’ boot measures 203-litres with the third row up, 517L with just the third row folded and 1052L with both rows folded – those figures are likely to the window line.
Both QS models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 153kW of power and 360Nm of torque. That’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and while the Excite is front-wheel drive, the Essence is all-wheel drive.
The QS Excite is rated at 8.4L/100km for combine fuel consumption and the Essence 8.8L/100km.
Both use minimum 95RON premium unleaded fuel. Both models can tow a 2000kg braked trailer.
MG QS pricing (drive away):
|Excite FWD
|$46,990
|Essence AWD
|$50,990
MG QS Excite standard equipment:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Roof rails
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Electric tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Normal, sport and eco driving modes
- Cloth upholstery
- 8-way electric front seats
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with live services
- Access to the MG iSmart app (12-months’ complimentary access)
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- 8-speaker sound system
- Seven airbags (including a front centre unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking
Safety
- Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist
- Lane keeping assistance
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert with braking
- Driver attention monitoring
- Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed assist
- Rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
- Rear automatic braking
- Door open warning
MG QS Essence model adds:
- All-wheel drive
- 21-inch wheels
- Front parking sensors
- 12-speaker Bose sound system
- LED front fog lights
- Auto high beam
- Wireless phone charger
- Leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated front seats with driver’s memory
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
The MG QS is now available to order ahead of imminent local deliveries.