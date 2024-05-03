MG MG5
The MG5 is a compact sedan and one of the sportier-looking cars in the MG range. It's been designed for those seeking an affordable yet stylish and functional vehicle for daily commuting and family use.
It aims to provide a comfortable driving experience with practical features and modern technology at a competitive price point. The MG5 stands out for its design, spacious interior and the inclusion of various safety and connectivity features.
The sedan sits alongside popular petrol models like the MG3 and MG ZS.
News
Advice
Australia’s cheapest cars: 6 new cars under $25,000
Nowadays it's slim-pickings if you want to purchase a brand-new car on a used-car budget
News
2024 MG 5 update bringing critical safety updates to address zero-star ANCAP rating
Following a devastating zero-star safety score handed down by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program, the MG 5 sedan will get some key updates
News
Mahindra Scorpio SUV and MG 5 sedan score zero stars in Australian crash testing
Australia's most affordable sedan and one of the most affordable 4WDs on the market have received the lowest ANCAP score since 2021.
News
MG Australia boss claims five-star ANCAP requirements are "so high it’s ridiculous"
MG Australia has defended the lack of a full safety suite in most-affordable vehicles
2023 MG 5 pricing and features: Australia's cheapest sedan
MG confirms 2023 MG5 sedan for Australia, but rules out new EVs