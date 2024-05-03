The MG5 is a compact sedan and one of the sportier-looking cars in the MG range. It's been designed for those seeking an affordable yet stylish and functional vehicle for daily commuting and family use.

It aims to provide a comfortable driving experience with practical features and modern technology at a competitive price point. The MG5 stands out for its design, spacious interior and the inclusion of various safety and connectivity features.

The sedan sits alongside popular petrol models like the MG3 and MG ZS.