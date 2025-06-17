MG Motor Australia has announced pricing and specifications for the upgraded 2025 MG5 small sedan, which is now in MG dealerships. Important safety changes have been made to the 5 and it’s now priced from $32,990 drive away – $8000 more than the starting price of the 2024 model, thanks to the new features and shelving of the Vibe former base model.

Originally announced last year, the upgrades to the MG5 include a wider range of active safety features, including a greater range of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) to cover pedestrians and turn-across vehicles, as well as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

The brand has also added features such as seatbelt reminders, front and rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners and front and rear whiplash restraints. Otherwise, the MG5 Essence is unchanged compared to the 2024 model.

Under the bonnet, the MG5 Essence’s 119kW/250Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission continues as before – the naturally aspirated 84kW 1.5-litre engine in the former Vibe is no longer available.

The turbocharged engine is rated at 6.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption and 149 g/km for CO2 emissions. It needs 95RON premium unleaded fuel, and features a 50-litre fuel tank.

2025 MG5 pricing (drive away)

Essence: $32,990

2025 MG5 Essence standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Keyless entry with push button start

Heated/auto-folding door mirrors

Sunroof

Synthetic leather upholstery

Six-way electric driver’s seat with manual lumbar adjustment

Synthetic leather steering wheel with paddle shifters

Electronic air-conditioning with rear air vents

10-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM radio

Bluetooth calling and audio streaming

3x USB-A ports

Six-speaker sound system

3-mode steering adjustment (urban, normal and dynamic)

Eco and normal driving modes

MG5 Essence safety equipment:

6x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and turn-across traffic detection (new)

Adaptive cruise control (new)

Lane keeping assistance (new)

Seatbelt reminders (new)

Front and rear outboard seatbelt pre-tensioners (new)

Front and rear whiplash restraints (new)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring

The updated 2025 MG5 is entering local MG dealerships now, priced from $32,990 drive away.