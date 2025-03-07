2025 MG5 review: A cost-of-living crisis beater

In this post-pandemic world, it’s surprisingly (and frustratingly) rare to find a new car for under $30,000. Various factors are responsible, including emissions rules and the inexorable popularity of SUVs, which can make it difficult for manufacturers to continue to justify making cheap sedans. Thankfully, there are still some around, like the MG5.

There are two MG5 models in Australia: the entry-level Vibe and upper-spec Essence, and both are well equipped for the money: the Vibe asks just $24,888 drive away and the Essence, $28,990 drive away.

The Vibe is equipped with features like 16-inch alloy wheels, dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights, keyless entry and start, air-conditioning, synthetic leather upholstery and steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

The Essence adds larger 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, an electric driver’s seat, heated and auto-folding mirrors, paddle shifters, two extra speakers (six in total) and a 360-degree camera. For the price it’s a more than respectable offering, though we’d love to see a few extras added like wireless smartphone mirroring, a wireless phone charger and automatic climate control in a later edition.

Under the bonnet of the MG5 range are a choice of two 1.5-litre four-cylinder powerplants: a naturally aspirated version making 84kW/150Nm or a turbocharged one with 119kW/250Nm - the former uses a CVT automatic and the latter a seven-speed dual-clutcher.