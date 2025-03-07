2025 MG5 review: A cost-of-living crisis beater

In this post-pandemic world, it’s surprisingly (and frustratingly) rare to find a new car for under $30,000. Various factors are responsible, including emissions rules and the inexorable popularity of SUVs, which can make it difficult for manufacturers to continue to justify making cheap sedans. Thankfully, there are still some around, like the MG5.
There are two MG5 models in Australia: the entry-level Vibe and upper-spec Essence, and both are well equipped for the money: the Vibe asks just $24,888 drive away and the Essence, $28,990 drive away.
The Vibe is equipped with features like 16-inch alloy wheels, dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights, keyless entry and start, air-conditioning, synthetic leather upholstery and steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors and autonomous emergency braking (AEB).
The Essence adds larger 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, an electric driver’s seat, heated and auto-folding mirrors, paddle shifters, two extra speakers (six in total) and a 360-degree camera. For the price it’s a more than respectable offering, though we’d love to see a few extras added like wireless smartphone mirroring, a wireless phone charger and automatic climate control in a later edition.
Under the bonnet of the MG5 range are a choice of two 1.5-litre four-cylinder powerplants: a naturally aspirated version making 84kW/150Nm or a turbocharged one with 119kW/250Nm - the former uses a CVT automatic and the latter a seven-speed dual-clutcher.
Fuel consumption is rated at 6.6L/100km for the naturally aspirated engine, with the turbo reducing that to just 6.4L/100km and in our testing, those figures were fairly achievable in mixed driving.
The MG5’s road manners are generally pleasant, with a great ride quality - even in the larger wheeled-Essence, the MG5 is comfortable and especially so compared with some small SUVs that it will inevitably be cross-shopped with. It’s a reasonable handler too, and can be fun to drive, though road noise levels are a touch high.
The MG5 also provides a spacious and practical cabin. Material quality could be a bit better but there’s no doubting the practicality: the door bins are large and there’s plenty of storage in the centre console, including a large tray underneath the dashboard.
The rear seat is also quite spacious with ample room for taller adults, plus door and seat map pockets, air vents and a USB-A charging port. The 401-litre boot’s opening is a bit on the smaller side, but it’s an otherwise large space - plus, the rear seat can fold if more space is needed.
While it could offer a bit more refinement or some more features, the MG5’s value equation is excellent - especially factoring in its excellent 10-year/250,000km warranty. In a world where everything is seemingly more and more expensive, it’s refreshing to know that a spacious and feature-packed small sedan is still available for a low price.
