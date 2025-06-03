MG Motor Australia has announced updated nationwide pricing for its award-winning MG4 EV, with changes set to take effect from July 1, 2025. The new driveaway price for the MY25 MG4 Excite 51 variant will be $37,990 – a $1000 increase from the current promotional rate.

However, customers eager to adopt electric power can still secure the existing price of $36,990 driveaway until June 30, offering a final window for cost savings. Despite the upcoming price increase, MG says that the MG4 remains one of the country’s most competitively priced electric vehicles, now retailing for $2000 less than its price point last year.

With rear-wheel drive, an ideal 50:50 weight distribution, and a five-star ANCAP safety rating, the MG4 EV continues to deliver strong value in the Australian EV segment. Peter Ciao, CEO of MG Motor Australia, emphasized the model’s appeal: “We set out to raise the bar for electric vehicles, and it’s clear to see we’ve done just that.”

Ciao also noted that the price increase from July marks the end of one of MG’s most generous discounts. “After 1 July, pricing will increase, and this level of discount won’t return. We’re proud to have helped thousands of Australians make the switch to EV with the MG4.”

In parallel with the MG4’s pricing update, MG Motor has also seen significant safety improvements in its MG5 sedan. Following enhancements to vehicles built from November 2024, the MG 5 has earned a three-star safety rating from ANCAP, a substantial upgrade from its initial zero-star assessment.

The initial rating highlighted critical safety feature omissions such as the lack of seatbelt pre-tensioners, load-limiters, and driver-assist technologies. However, the updated MG 5 now includes pre-tensioners for both front and rear outboard seats, lane support systems, enhanced autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and seatbelt reminders across all seating positions.

Fresh ANCAP tests – including frontal offset, full-width crash simulations, and on-track collision avoidance assessments – confirmed notable gains across all safety categories. Adult occupant protection rose to 62 per cent (from 37 per cent), child occupant protection improved to 68 per cent (from 58 per cent), vulnerable road user protection increased to 65 per cent (from 42 per cent), and safety assist scores surged to 59 per cent (from 13 per cent).

These improvements mark a significant step forward for MG, with the updated MG 5 models – available in Australia from June 2025 – now offering a much stronger safety profile for value-conscious buyers.