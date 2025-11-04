MG Motor Australia has issued a recall for the MG 3 hatchback after a potential safety issue was identified during Euro NCAP safety testing earlier this year. In the frontal impact test, the driver’s seat rotated, causing potential harm in the event of a crash.

MG dealers will perform the fix for free on 10,516 units of the car recalled.

During Euro NCAP’s testing, the manual driver’s seat that’s present in the Vibe and Excite variants of the MG 3 range slid forward by 111.5mm and twisted during impact, increasing the risk of injury or potential death.

MG Motor Australia is not aware of any local incidents related to the defect. The company will contact owners directly to organise a time to amend the issue, which is a free-to-customers task that involves adding an additional component to the driver’s seat to stop it from moving. The fix will take between 30 and 60 minutes, according to MG.

Despite Euro NCAP not seeing the issue “in 30 years of safety testing”, the MG 3 still earned a four-star safety rating. Australia’s ANCAP adopted the same four-star rating to the car, based on Euro NCAP’s testing, an upgrade on its earlier three-star rating.

MG Motor Australia is contactable on 1800 644 637 or [email protected] if there are any customer questions regarding the recall for the MG 3.