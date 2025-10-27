MG Motor has begun a new chapter in Australia with the arrival of its first-ever dual-cab ute, the MGU9, now on display and available for test drives at dealerships nationwide.

The MGU9 enters one of Australia’s most competitive segments, joining long-established rivals from Toyota, Ford, and Isuzu. It will be offered in three variants – the Explore, Explore X, and Explore Pro – with deliveries and public evaluations beginning ahead of its full sales rollout later this year.

To mark its arrival, MG dealerships are hosting a test-drive event from October 24 to November 9, allowing potential buyers to experience the vehicle’s performance and equipment before wider availability. Customers who place an order during the event will receive $1,000 off accessories, along with an additional bonus package that may include tow bar kits, roof racks, or complimentary servicing.

Beyond the launch offer, MG has also released details of an official accessory range for the MGU9. The line-up includes 18-inch and 20-inch sport alloy wheels, a selection of ladder-rack and roof-rack systems, and towing packages developed in partnership with established accessory makers such as HSP Vehicle Accessories and Thule. Owners will also be able to choose from soft, manual, or electric tonneau covers, tub load bars, and other equipment aimed at improving practicality for both work and recreational use. Full details are available on MG’s official accessories website.

While detailed technical specifications are yet to be released, the MGU9 has been developed with a focus on versatility, combining passenger comfort with off-road and towing capability. It features an electric tailgate, flexible cabin layouts, and the safety technology expected in modern dual-cab utes.

The introduction of the MGU9 marks MG’s expansion beyond its core passenger car and SUV lineup into the high-volume light-commercial market. The company says it intends the new model to appeal equally to trade buyers and families seeking a dual-purpose vehicle for everyday use and weekend activities.

MG’s entry into the ute market comes as competition intensifies across the segment, with buyers increasingly looking for vehicles that balance work capability with comfort and technology.

Pricing