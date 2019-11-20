2020 MG HS review

Each MG HS comes with anti-lock brakes, stability control, six airbags, seatbelt reminders for all seats, tyre-pressure monitoring, a reversing camera, and LED daytime running lights.
Both versions also come with an active safety suite called MG Pilot that includes autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
, adaptive cruise control (ACC) traffic jam assist, blind-spot detection, rear-cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane-change assist, and intelligent speed assist that can limit your speed to the current speed limit.
The AEB uses a radar sensor to detect other vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians and applies the brakes if it senses a collision. At speeds below 20 km/h, the HS will automatically apply its brakes to avoid a collision with a vehicle, bicycle or pedestrian. At speeds above 20 km/h, AEB will reduce the likelihood or mitigate the severity of an accident.
The adaptive cruise control
monitors the road ahead and maintains the speed set by the driver. If the system detects a slower vehicle ahead it gently reduces speed by releasing the accelerator or actively engaging the brake control system. If the vehicle ahead speeds up or changes lanes the system automatically accelerates back to the driver’s desired speed.
ACC also works in heavy traffic. If the system detects dense traffic or a traffic jam at speeds below 60 km/h, the driver can activate Traffic Jam Assist that will automatically follow the vehicle in front, controlling its acceleration, braking and steering within the same lane.
Lane Keep Assist uses a camera to detect lane markings ahead and monitors the vehicle’s position in its lane. When the function detects the vehicle is about to unintentionally move out of its lane, it warns the driver by means of a visual, audible and steering wheel vibration. The car will also control the steering to keep within its lane.
Intelligent speed assist reads speed limit signs and alerts the driver of the current speed limit by way of a symbol on the driver's instrument cluster.
The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the MG HS its maximum Five-Star rating in December 2019.