2020 MG HS review

MG has delivered the goods when it comes to the HS' features and packaging, but, while it’s one of the best Chinese-built cars to arrive in Australia so far, its drive is still not quite as refined as its more established Japanese and Korean rivals.



It is a big step up from the GS model it replaces, however, with the steering, braking and handling all as solid as they need to be in a family SUV. Ride is improved, although some harshness on less-than-perfect surfaces betrays the need for further development work if the HS is to match the class leaders.



Despite turbo lag off the line, the 119kW turbo engine provides sufficient power for a vehicle this size. It’s not too noisy, and revs willingly. The dual-clutch automatic transmission can be indecisive and typically lacks polish particularly at lower speeds, but it’s preferable to the less-sophisticated CVT autos found in rival SUVs.



The more expensive Excite version allows for more engaging driving with paddle shifters to give you more control over gear ratios, and a super sport drive mode that tightens the steering and boosts acceleration by allowing for higher revs between gear changes.