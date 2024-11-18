MG is bringing a ute to Australia... but which one?

Like most of China’s challenger brands, MG has lofty goals.

The former British marque, which just recently launched one of the world’s few two-door electric performance cars into the Australian market in the form of the shapely MG Cyberster, is reportedly getting ready to enter a very different segment – one with substantially more commercial importance.

MG wants a ute for Australia.

Not just any ute: a dual-cab, the most popular bodystyle for privately-owned pickup utilities in this country. Why? Because the brand’s local boss Peter Ciao says MG will struggle to achieve its goal of being a top-five brand in Australia if it doesn’t have a dual-cab ute in the Aussie product portfolio. It's a goal MG hopes to hit by 2027, with a secondary goal of becoming a top-three brand by 2030.

With the calendar about to click over into 2025, a ‘by 2027’ deadline sounds awfully close. It means MG’s ute will need to arrive within the next 24 months, ideally within the next 12 if it’s to lodge a full year of sales and contribute as much as it can to MG’s Australian sales ledger in 2026. The clock is ticking, but MG does have the ability to move quickly.

Product development lead times in China are substantially quicker than that of other car-producing nations, but MG also has the advantage of being able to adapt existing product from the broader brand network of its owner, the Chinese automotive juggernaut SAIC.

MG already has a ute in the Thai market, the MG Extender, however that product is a rebadge of the T60 Max (above) that’s sold by LDV, another SAIC subsidiary, which is already on the road in Australia. MG's Australia-bound ute is expected to be something quite different.