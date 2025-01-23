WhichCar
News
wheels

MG adds petrol-powered ZS SUV to lineup

Only a few months after a hybrid model was launched, MG Motor Australia has launched petrol variants of its new ZS small SUV.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
ce210ac5/mg zs 5 jpg
Gallery7

MG Motor Australia has expanded its ZS small SUV lineup with the addition of new petrol variants in addition to the hybrid model launched in late 2024.

Priced from $26,990 drive away, the new ZS will be offered in three specification levels with two engine choices. The MG ZS variants will be available with a choice of two 1.5-litre four-cylinder engines: either an naturally aspirated variant making 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque, or one with a turbocharger for outputs of 125kW and 275Nm. The naturally aspirated engine is rated at 6.7L/100km on the combined cycle, with the turbo unit adding only 0.2L/100km.

cdcb0ac0/mg zs 1 jpg
7

Transmission choices are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely that the former engine will be paired with a CVT automatic and the latter with a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.

A full list of standard equipment is yet to be detailed, but the entry-level Excite is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cloth upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start and MG’s ‘i-Smart’ active safety suite with features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and lane keeping assistance.

The mid-spec Essence uses the same engine but adds larger 17-inch wheels, a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, synthetic leather upholstery, a six-way electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

cdf90ac4/mg zs 3 jpg
7

The top-spec Essence Turbo then adds - as the name suggests - a turbocharged engine and larger 18-inch wheels.

Like the ZS hybrid, the petrol models are covered by a 10-year/250,000km warranty.

“The ZS is a segment leader and the all-new ZS will see a new generation of motorists embrace this family friendly SUV,” said MG Motor Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Giles Belcher. “We’ve seen a fantastic response to the ZS Hybrid+ and the expanded range will continue to provide exceptional value for Aussie motorists.”

MG ZS pricing (drive away):

  • Excite: $26,990
  • Essence: $29,990
  • Essence Turbo: $31,990

The ZS range is due to enter local MG dealerships in mid-February.

ce3c0ac9/mg zs 6 jpg
7
Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.