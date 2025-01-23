MG adds petrol-powered ZS SUV to lineup

MG Motor Australia has expanded its ZS small SUV lineup with the addition of new petrol variants in addition to the hybrid model launched in late 2024.

Priced from $26,990 drive away, the new ZS will be offered in three specification levels with two engine choices. The MG ZS variants will be available with a choice of two 1.5-litre four-cylinder engines: either an naturally aspirated variant making 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque, or one with a turbocharger for outputs of 125kW and 275Nm. The naturally aspirated engine is rated at 6.7L/100km on the combined cycle, with the turbo unit adding only 0.2L/100km.

7

Transmission choices are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely that the former engine will be paired with a CVT automatic and the latter with a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.