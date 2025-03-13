MG
MG ZS First Drive: Second-generation category killer sets up a powertrain duel
A few months after the release of the ZS hybrid, MG has launched petrol models of the new ZS small SUV range. Jake Williams finds out how they compare against the more expensive hybrids.
2025 MG HS review: Updated mid SUV now a serious contender
The previous MG HS was a popular option in the mid-size SUV segment - now a much improved second-generation model has arrived but still with a clear focus on value.
2025 MG4 review: A recap on the budget electric hatchback
The MG4 electric hatchback continues to be a popular small car in Australia… and with its long list of standard features and value pricing, it’s easy to see why.
2025 MG5 review: A cost-of-living crisis beater
The MG5 small sedan has been on sale in Australia for about 18 months and has won over many fans with its budget pricing and good list of standard features.
MG Cyberster: Old Spirit, New Tech
Harking back to the glory days of MG mid last century, the MG Cyberster recaptures the spirit of convertible touring but with modern tech and electric power.
New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling
MG’s introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain.
2025 MG HS review: Full range detailed
There’s no Most Improved Award in the automotive industry, but if there was the new MG HS would certainly be in with a shout of needing to write an acceptance speech.
2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed
The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!
Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review
MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
2025 MG HS 1.5T review
MG's mid-size SUV has the capacity to raise more than a few eyebrows
2024 MG 3 petrol review
Taking MG's city dweller out onto the streets.
Capturing the magic of South Gippsland with the MG HS
Our lead photographer explores Victoria's South Gippsland region in the MG HS Essence, accompanied by her trusty camera gear and new pup, Cleo.
A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV
Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive
Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model
2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite: Quick review
Curious about plug-in hybrid technology? Even if you’re not, you should check out the HS Plus EV.
2024 MG ZST Essence: Quick Review
All of your small SUV essentials and more ticked off by the range-topper
2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4
Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51
They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born
Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64
It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
2024 MG ZST Core: Quick Review
Looking for a little more than the MG ZS? The ZST is set up to do so.
2024 MG ZS Excite Quick Review
It’s definitely cheap, but let's see if this small SUV is also cheerful
2024 MG4 Long Range 77 review
The base MG4 has already impressed us and we're now living with a mid-range long-termer, though how does the model with the longest range stack up?