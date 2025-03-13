WhichCar
  1. Home/
  2. MG/
  3. Reviews
3d161261/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsblack 18 jpg
Which Car OEM Logos Mg Logo

MG

5b411353/copy of mg zs essence turbo 53 jpg
Reviews

MG ZS First Drive: Second-generation category killer sets up a powertrain duel

A few months after the release of the ZS hybrid, MG has launched petrol models of the new ZS small SUV range. Jake Williams finds out how they compare against the more expensive hybrids.
2a441213/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsgrey 10 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG HS review: Updated mid SUV now a serious contender

The previous MG HS was a popular option in the mid-size SUV segment - now a much improved second-generation model has arrived but still with a clear focus on value.

8d530f21/2025 mg4 long range 28 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG4 review: A recap on the budget electric hatchback

The MG4 electric hatchback continues to be a popular small car in Australia… and with its long list of standard features and value pricing, it’s easy to see why.
b9a10a13/mg5 22 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG5 review: A cost-of-living crisis beater

The MG5 small sedan has been on sale in Australia for about 18 months and has won over many fans with its budget pricing and good list of standard features.
6a1316d7/2025 mg cyberster white coty edewar 241022 8 jpg
Reviews

MG Cyberster: Old Spirit, New Tech

Harking back to the glory days of MG mid last century, the MG Cyberster recaptures the spirit of convertible touring but with modern tech and electric power.
04f00c29/mgzs red 48 jpg
Reviews

New MG ZS HYBRID+: Economical, powerful, compelling

MG’s introduced two new variants of its popular compact SUV model ZS – the ZS HYBRID+ Excite and the ZS HYBRID+ Essence – with attractive pricing and a fuel-efficient new hybrid powertrain.
2a8b1224/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsgrey 20 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG HS review: Full range detailed

There’s no Most Improved Award in the automotive industry, but if there was the new MG HS would certainly be in with a shout of needing to write an acceptance speech.
c625141f/2024 mg mg4 long range edewar 240205 21 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 review: Full range detailed

The MG4 is a budget-friendly small electric hatchback in Australia. Learn about the MG4 range including price, interior, boot space, safety assists and performance
40270db9/mg3 vs swift v2 jpg
Comparisons

2024 MG3 vs 2024 Suzuki Swift Hybrid: SPEC BATTLE!

Two models with very important offerings, providing the latest safety and technology at a price that’s potentially in reach of first-car buyers. But which is best?
44c51295/2024 mg4 excite 64 silver suv 17 JPG
Reviews

Living with the MG4 Excite 64: Long-term review

MG’s new electric hatchback has been judged our 2024 Wheels Best Electric Car Under $80K. Now we're finding out what it’s like to actually own one for a few months...
74f91335/2024 mg hs 1 5t suv mghsblack 11 v2 jpg
Reviews

2025 MG HS 1.5T review

MG's mid-size SUV has the capacity to raise more than a few eyebrows
58470def/2024 mg 3 yellow 11 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG 3 petrol review

Taking MG's city dweller out onto the streets.
b1b5142d/edewar 240527 mg hs essence 2130 edit jpg
Reviews

Capturing the magic of South Gippsland with the MG HS

Our lead photographer explores Victoria's South Gippsland region in the MG HS Essence, accompanied by her trusty camera gear and new pup, Cleo.
6df31309/edewar 240528 mg hs phev 5776 edit jpg
Reviews

A Weekend with the MG HS Plus EV

Curious to see how a plug-in hybrid system helps with real-world economy? Meet Australia’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the MG HS Plus EV.
c9231523/2024 mg 3 hybrid thomaswielecki raw 3 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG3 Hybrid+ review: first Australian drive

Can the MG3 hybrid do for city cars what the MG4 did for compact EVs? Let curiosity be no more as we get behind the wheel of MG’s first regular petrol-electric model
b9a009ea/mg hs plus ev excite 1 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG HS Plus EV Excite: Quick review

Curious about plug-in hybrid technology? Even if you’re not, you should check out the HS Plus EV.
be790a8a/2022 mg zst brighton blue dynamic front 1 srawlings jpg
Reviews

2024 MG ZST Essence: Quick Review

All of your small SUV essentials and more ticked off by the range-topper
fdab1926/2024 wheels best electric vehicle under 80k mg4 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Electric Car (Under $80K): MG4

Here are the podium positions in the sub-$80K class of the most exhaustive electric vehicle test in Australian history
c9541889/2024 wheels best electric small car under 40k 3 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car Under $40K: MG4 Excite 51

They say EVs aren't affordable; BYD, GWM and MG say different – and one of Australia's cheapest cars is notable for more than just its price
fc611928/2024 wheels best electric small car under 50k 60k png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $50-60K: Cupra Born

Stylish five-door practicality, rear-drive dynamics, and impressive range are the promise as Spain and China go head to head
83881739/2024 wheels best electric small car 40k 50k 2 png
Comparisons

2024 Best Small Electric Car $40-50K: MG4 Excite/Essence 64

It's BYD v GWM v MG round two as China continues its domination of the most affordable EVs around. And the same car comes to the fore.
c6bb0a90/2022 mg zst brighton blue dynamic front 2 srawlings jpg
Reviews

2024 MG ZST Core: Quick Review

Looking for a little more than the MG ZS? The ZST is set up to do so.

c35a09f8/mazda cx3 mg zs rolling jpg
Reviews

2024 MG ZS Excite Quick Review

It’s definitely cheap, but let's see if this small SUV is also cheerful
39701668/2024 mg mg4 ev long range 77kwh suv grey 16 jpg
Reviews

2024 MG4 Long Range 77 review

The base MG4 has already impressed us and we're now living with a mid-range long-termer, though how does the model with the longest range stack up?
ZS EVMG4MG5CybersterHS +EVZSMG3HSZST