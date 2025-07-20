The combination of ‘hybrid’ and ‘SUV’ is a currently very popular one in the automotive world, with a rash of new models marrying the two in the pursuit of greater fuel economy.

Toyota has made a name for itself as a byword for hybrid drivetrains, combining both electric and internal combustion power to lower both fuel consumption and emissions – so much so that in Australia at least, all of its mainstream passenger cars such as the Camry and RAV4 are now only available as a hybrid.

Clearly, demand from Australians is there and other manufacturers are finally catching on. MG has launched a local hybrid assault over the past year with the 3 light hatch, HS mid-size SUV and ZS small SUV all now available with hybrid power. How does MG’s hybrid small SUV compare with Toyota’s on paper?

1

1

Pricing

Part of modern day MG’s popularity in Australia is its low pricing and the ZS Hybrid+ starts at just $33,990 drive away. The Corolla Cross, however, starts at $37,440 plus on-road costs, so you’re likely looking at over $41,000 once those pesky on-road costs are added.

The ZS Hybrid+ is available in two models: base Excite and top-spec Essence, and even with its panoramic roof, synthetic leather trim and heated front seats, the latter is only $36,990 drive away – a big chunk of cash less than even the entry-level Corolla Cross.

The Corolla Cross is offered in entry-level GX, mid-spec GXL and two top spec models, the Atmos, and the sporty new GR Sport with the latter two versions priced at $50,990 plus on-road costs.

Premium paint costs an extra $575 on the Corolla Cross and $700 on the ZS Hybrid+.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Toyota Corolla Cross Excite: $33,990 drive away GX 2WD: $37,440 plus on-road costs Essence: $36,990 drive away GXL 2WD: $41,190 +ORC GXL AWD: $44,190 +ORC Atmos 2WD: $47,990 +ORC Atmos AWD: $50,990 +ORC GR Sport AWD: $50,990 +ORC

Equipment

It’s clear that the Toyota Corolla Cross offers the wider model range in this comparison, with six model variants versus the two for the MG ZS Hybrid+. But while the Toyota features more standard equipment comparing both top-spec models, the MG is priced a lot lower.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Essence Toyota Corolla Cross Atmos Price $36,990 drive away $50,990 plus on-road costs Wheels 18-inch, no spare wheel 18-inch, space-saver spare Lighting LED headlights, dusk-sensing LED headlights, dusk-sensing, sequential front turn signals Wipers Rain-sensing automatic Rain-sensing automatic Sunroof Yes, opening, see-through cover Glass roof, full cover Seats 6-way electric driver’s, 4-way manual passenger, heated front 10-way electric driver’s, 4-way manual passenger, heated and ventilated front Upholstery Synthetic leather Leather Climate control Single-zone automatic, rear air vents Dual-zone automatic, rear air vents Electric tailgate No Yes (with kick-to-open functionality) All-wheel drive No Optional ANCAP safety rating Four stars (tested in 2024) Five stars (tested in 2022) Airbags 6 8 Autonomous emergency braking Yes Yes with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assistance Adaptive cruise control Yes Yes with traffic jam assist Lane keeping assistance Yes with adaptive lane guidance Yes with adaptive lane guidance Blind-spot monitoring Yes with rear cross-traffic alert Yes with rear cross-traffic alert with braking Driver attention monitoring Yes Yes Cameras 360-degree 360-degree with ‘see-through’ functionality Parking sensors Rear Front and rear with automatic parking functionality

1

1

Service and warranty

Both the ZS Hybrid+ and Corolla Cross offer warranty packages that are extendable with dealer servicing. MG covers its new products with a seven-year/unlimited km warranty that is extendable to 10 years/250,000km in total through dealership servicing.

Toyota’s standard warranty is five years/unlimited km, but dealer servicing and annual battery checks will see the mechanical warranty extended to seven years and the battery warranty to 10 years.

MG’s hybrid battery warranty is seven years/150,000km, which is one year and 10,000km less than Toyota.

For roadside assistance, MG will provide it as long as the warranty lasts – so, up to 10 years through dealer servicing – while Toyota offers none at all, though it’s available to optionally purchase from $99 per year.

Both the ZS Hybrid+ and Corolla Cross need to be serviced annually or every 15,000km (whichever comes first). Five years/75,000km of servicing the ZS Hybrid+ costs $1232 and the same for the Corolla Cross is slightly more over that time at $1275.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Toyota Corolla Cross Warranty 7-years/unlimited km, extendable to 10-years/250,000km with dealer servicing 5-year/unlimited km, mechanical extendable to 7 years and battery to 10 years with dealer servicing Roadside assistance Yes for warranty length No ($99 extra annually) Service intervals Every 12 months or 15,000km Every 12 months or 15,000km 5-year/75,000km service cost $1232 $1275 Hybrid battery warranty 7-year/150,000km 8-year/160,000km

Dimensions

It’s no secret that small SUVs are loved for their relatively compact dimensions, yet interiors that are capable of carrying four adults in comfort. Both the ZS and Corolla Cross sit at the larger end of the segment, with the Corolla Cross just 30mm longer in overall length and 7mm in width. The ZS is the taller of the two by 15mm, providing superior rear headroom, while their wheelbases are also just 30mm apart with the Corolla Cross providing a smidge more rear legroom than the ZS.

For bootspace, it’s a close contest as well, with the ZS offering 443 litres of space with the rear seats up and 1457L with them folded. How much bootspace you get in the Corolla Cross depends on which model you choose, with the GX and GXL 2WD offering the most at 425 litres, the Atmos 2WD at 414L, the GXL AWD at 390L and the Atmos AWD at 380L.

Toyota doesn’t quote a figure for the Corolla Cross with the rear seats folded, though it’s less practical thanks to the big gap between the seat and boot floor – the ZS’s dual-level floor allows it to have a continuous level with its rear seats folded. However, while 2WD Corolla Cross variants feature a space-saver spare wheel, no ZS Hybrid+ has a spare wheel.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Toyota Corolla Cross Length 4430mm 4460mm Width 1818mm 1825mm Height 1635mm 1620mm Wheelbase 2610mm 2640mm Kerb weight 1420kg 1435kg – 1550kg Boot space 443 litres 380 litres – 425 litres

Powertrains

Both the MG ZS Hybrid+ and Toyota Corolla Cross use four-cylinder petrol engines combined with electric motors, with both providing more than adequate performance and fuel consumption. Toyota’s hybrid expertise is its strength here, with lower fuel consumption than the ZS Hybrid+ and despite lower outputs, a similarly punchy feel on the open road.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Toyota Corolla Cross Drivetrain 1.5L four-cylinder + electric motor 2.0L four-cylinder + electric motor Engine outputs 75kW/128Nm 112kW/190Nm Combined outputs 156kW 146kW Combined fuel consumption 4.7L/100km 4.2L/100km (2WD) – 4.4L/100km (AWD) CO2 emissions 110g/km 97g/km (2WD) – 101g/km (AWD) Fuel type 95RON premium unleaded 91RON regular unleaded Fuel tank size 41 litres 36 litres (2WD), 43 litres (AWD) 0-100km/h 8.7 seconds 7.5 – 7.7 seconds

In-car technology

Both the MG ZS Hybrid+ and Toyota Corolla Cross feature modern in-car tech that will more than satisfy small SUV buyers. But in this regard, the MG has the Toyota beaten thanks to its standard 12.3-inch touchscreen across the range – the entry-level Corolla Cross GX has a small 8.0-inch touchscreen, which is upgraded to a larger 10.5-inch unit in the mid-spec GXL.

For driver’s displays, MG says that the ZS Hybrid+ range uses a 12.3-inch unit, though only the middle 7.0-inches is a screen with gauges surrounding it. The Corolla Cross also features a 7.0-inch digital unit across the range, though the top-spec Atmos and GR Sport both use a 12.3-inch unit that is, unlike the MG, fully digital.

MG ZS Hybrid+ Toyota Corolla Cross Touchscreen 12.3-inch 7.0-inch (GX), 10.5-inch (GXL, Atmos and GR Sport) Driver’s display 12.3-inch (7.0-inch digital portion) 7.0-inch (GX and GXL), 12.3-inch (Atmos and GR Sport) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wired Wired and wireless Satellite navigation Yes (with live traffic) No (GX), yes (GXL, Atmos and GR Sport) DAB+ digital radio Yes Yes Speakers 6 6 (GX and GXL), 9 x JBL premium (Atmos and GR Sport) USB ports 4 USB-A (2x front, 1x rear, 1x rear view mirror for dashcam) 2 (GX), 4 (GXL, Atmos and GR Sport) Wireless phone charger No No (GX), yes (GXL, Atmos and GR Sport) Live services Yes (12 months, paid subscription afterwards) Yes (12 months, paid subscription afterwards)

1

MG ZS Hybrid+ or Toyota Corolla Cross?

Comparing the MG ZS Hybrid+ and Toyota Corolla Cross makes it easy to see why these small SUVs have become so popular: they’re a good size for modern day life, well equipped with plenty of luxury and safety features to ensure a comfortable driving experience and both use powerful hybrid drivetrains to lessen damage to both the planet and your wallet.

Based on the specifications, the Corolla Cross Atmos is better equipped than the ZS Hybrid+ Essence. While its drivetrain isn’t as powerful on paper, it is more fuel efficient and can run on regular unleaded fuel, helping lessen running costs even further.

But the MG’s standard and extended warranties are longer than Toyota’s, its service costs are slightly less for the first five years/75,000km and its purchase price is a lot less as well, with the ZS Hybrid+ Essence’s price even less than the entry-level Corolla Cross. There are no bad choices here, but as you’d expect from a modern day MG product, the ZS Hybrid+ offers superior value for money over the Toyota Corolla Cross.