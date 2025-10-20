When it comes to medium SUVs, practicality is king – and nothing speaks to real-world usability more than boot space. Australian buyers, whether loading prams, golf clubs or camping gear, are demanding more storage without sacrificing performance, technology or safety credentials.

Using data from our recently awarded Best Medium SUVs 2025, we’ve ranked the top 10 medium SUVs by their boot capacity with all seats in place – while also spotlighting what else each model brings to the table.

And it’s the Tesla Model Y (below) that tops the charts by a substantial margin. With a massive 938 litres of storage – plus its electric drivetrain, cutting-edge infotainment and over-the-air updates – its popularity is understandable, despite Elon. Plus its seats-folded capacity stretches to 2022 litres, proving it’s built for both lifestyle and efficiency.

1

In second place, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers 615 litres of boot space, paired with European refinement, turbocharged powertrains and advanced driver-assist systems. The Mercedes-Benz GLC also ranks highly, combining upmarket luxury with spacious practicality, appealing to buyers who want premium features without stepping into a full-size SUV.

Chinese newcomers like the GWM Haval H6 (below) are punching above their weight by offering space and lots of standard features and tech at hard-to-ignore price points.

1

For families, the Honda CR-V and Skoda Karoq deliver excellent cargo versatility alongside reputation for reliability and safety. The Hyundai Tucson (below, overall winner of the Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025), with hybrid availability and a 1903-litre folded capacity, positions itself as one of the segment’s best value propositions while the Kia Sportage – offering similar space – adds bold design and one of the longest warranties in the industry, making it a standout for buyers seeking peace of mind.

2

The ever-popular Toyota RAV4 comes in next, ahead of the updated model arriving in Australia next year. Performance lovers will gravitate to the BMW X3, which combines a strong 570-litre boot with sporty dynamics and a premium cabin.

With boot sizes now a major deciding factor in SUV purchasing, these rankings highlight how manufacturers are balancing everyday practicality with advanced drivetrains, luxury appointments and cutting-edge safety technology.

Top 10 Medium SUVs by Boot Space (Seats Up)

