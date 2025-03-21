Tesla Model Y Juniper update priced ahead of mid-year arrival

Ahead of a June arrival, or one month after the special new Launch Series, Tesla has revealed pricing of the facelifted Model Y mid-size electric SUV. Priced from $58,900 plus on-road costs, the ‘Juniper’ Model Y is $3,000 more expensive than its predecessor at the entry point to the range - but $4,500 less than the Launch Series.

As detailed previously, the updated Model Y introduces new front and rear styling and an overhauled interior with a larger 15.4-inch central touchscreen.

Driving range in the entry-level Model Y RWD has increased by 11km to a WLTP-rated 466km, with the Long Range AWD receiving an 18km increase to 551km. The 220kW RWD sprints to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, which is a second faster than the pre-updated car, and the 331kW Long Range in just 4.8 seconds (or 4.3 seconds with ‘Acceleration Boost’).