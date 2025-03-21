WhichCar
Tesla Model Y Juniper update priced ahead of mid-year arrival

Tesla reveals Australian pricing of non-Launch Series Model Y, which is due to arrive in June.

Jake Williams
Ahead of a June arrival, or one month after the special new Launch Series, Tesla has revealed pricing of the facelifted Model Y mid-size electric SUV. Priced from $58,900 plus on-road costs, the ‘Juniper’ Model Y is $3,000 more expensive than its predecessor at the entry point to the range - but $4,500 less than the Launch Series.

As detailed previously, the updated Model Y introduces new front and rear styling and an overhauled interior with a larger 15.4-inch central touchscreen.

Driving range in the entry-level Model Y RWD has increased by 11km to a WLTP-rated 466km, with the Long Range AWD receiving an 18km increase to 551km. The 220kW RWD sprints to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, which is a second faster than the pre-updated car, and the 331kW Long Range in just 4.8 seconds (or 4.3 seconds with ‘Acceleration Boost’).

Tesla has also overhauled the suspension, which has reportedly resulted in a 22 per cent reduction in road noise and a 20 per cent reduction in impact and wind noise.

Tesla Model Y pricing (plus on-road costs):
RWD$58,900
RWD Launch Series$63,400
Long Range AWD$68,900
Long Range AWD Launch Series$73,400
Tesla Model Y standard equipment:
19-inch alloy wheels8.0-inch rear touchscreen
Full-width front and rear LED lightingAmbient interior lighting
Auto-folding/dimming/heated mirrorsSeven airbags
Power tailgateAutonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assist
Panoramic glass roofBlind-spot monitoring
Acoustic glass with UV protectionLane keeping assistance
Power-adjustable front seatsSurround cameras
Synthetic leather upholsteryAuto high beam
Heated and ventilated front seatsAdaptive cruise control
Heated rear seatsTyre pressure monitoring
15.4-inch touchscreenIntelligent speed limiter
Wireless phone chargersFront and rear parking sensors
Nine-speaker sound system
Model Y Long Range adds:
16-speaker sound system
Acceleration boost
Launch Series adds:
Boot badgeCharging console script
Puddle lightingVegan suede trim
Door sill plate

The updated Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ is now on sale in Australia and the first deliveries are due locally in June.

