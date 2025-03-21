Tesla Model Y Juniper update priced ahead of mid-year arrival

Ahead of a June arrival, or one month after the special new Launch Series, Tesla has revealed pricing of the facelifted Model Y mid-size electric SUV. Priced from $58,900 plus on-road costs, the ‘Juniper’ Model Y is $3,000 more expensive than its predecessor at the entry point to the range - but $4,500 less than the Launch Series.
As detailed previously, the updated Model Y introduces new front and rear styling and an overhauled interior with a larger 15.4-inch central touchscreen.
Driving range in the entry-level Model Y RWD has increased by 11km to a WLTP-rated 466km, with the Long Range AWD receiving an 18km increase to 551km. The 220kW RWD sprints to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, which is a second faster than the pre-updated car, and the 331kW Long Range in just 4.8 seconds (or 4.3 seconds with ‘Acceleration Boost’).
Tesla has also overhauled the suspension, which has reportedly resulted in a 22 per cent reduction in road noise and a 20 per cent reduction in impact and wind noise.
|Tesla Model Y pricing (plus on-road costs):
|RWD
|$58,900
|RWD Launch Series
|$63,400
|Long Range AWD
|$68,900
|Long Range AWD Launch Series
|$73,400
|Tesla Model Y standard equipment:
|19-inch alloy wheels
|8.0-inch rear touchscreen
|Full-width front and rear LED lighting
|Ambient interior lighting
|Auto-folding/dimming/heated mirrors
|Seven airbags
|Power tailgate
|Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and intersection assist
|Panoramic glass roof
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Acoustic glass with UV protection
|Lane keeping assistance
|Power-adjustable front seats
|Surround cameras
|Synthetic leather upholstery
|Auto high beam
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|Adaptive cruise control
|Heated rear seats
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|15.4-inch touchscreen
|Intelligent speed limiter
|Wireless phone chargers
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Nine-speaker sound system
|Model Y Long Range adds:
|16-speaker sound system
|Acceleration boost
|Launch Series adds:
|Boot badge
|Charging console script
|Puddle lighting
|Vegan suede trim
|Door sill plate
The updated Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ is now on sale in Australia and the first deliveries are due locally in June.
