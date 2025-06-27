Toyota is back on top of the world’s best-selling cars list for 2024, after the ever-popular RAV4 outsold the Tesla Model Y by less than 3000 units, according to data complied by Car Industry Analysis’ Felipe Munoz.

At 1,187,000 units, the RAV4’s total sales increased by 11 per cent for the year, almost doubling the sales of its Camry sibling, which came in at eighth place.

The RAV4’s result is especially impressive given that the current model is in its final year of production, with the recently-revealed 2026 model arriving in global showrooms next year.

The coming 2026 Toyota RAV4

While the Model Y’s sales result was three per cent off that of 2023, 1,185,000 vehicles is still an impressive number and it was joined on the list by the Model 3 sedan t 560,000 sales (a 10 per cent improvement).

Behind the top two was the Toyota Corolla Cross with an 18 per cent jump to 859,000 sales and the Honda CR-V on 854,000 sales.

Tesla Model Y

Toyota‘s domination of the list continued with the Corolla sedan on 697,000 sales and HiLux ute at 617,000 sales, as well as the aforementioned Camry on 593,000 sales.

Behind the Corolla and HiLux was the Ford F-150 on 595,000 sales – an impressive result given that it’s really only sold in North America – and add 10 up the list was the BYD Qin on 502,000 sales.

According to Munoz, the sales figures are based on data from 153 markets, accounting for about 99 per cent of global new car sales.