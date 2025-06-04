Australia’s new vehicle sales figures for May 2025 have been released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), revealing a total of 105,285 vehicles delivered nationwide.

While this marks a 5.2 per cent decline compared with May 2024, FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber remains optimistic, stating that the figures reflect a market that is still robust and competitive by historical standards.

“The fundamentals of the market remain strong,” said Weber. “We continue to see healthy consumer demand across a wide variety of vehicle types, and competition among manufacturers is intense.”

The Ford Ranger remains Australia’s second-best selling vehicle

Once again, SUVs dominated Australian preferences, accounting for 60.4 per cent of total new vehicle sales year-to-date. This represents a notable increase from 55.8 per cent over the same period in 2024, underscoring the segment’s continued popularity among Australian buyers.

Meanwhile, the FCAI has joined forces with the European Australian Business Council and other peak industry groups to advocate for the finalisation of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. The proposed deal could lead to the removal of the long-criticised Luxury Car Tax and the elimination of the 5 per cent import tariff on European vehicles.

“A forward-looking agreement would not only modernise outdated policies but also give Australian consumers better access to world-leading vehicle technologies at more affordable prices,” Weber added.

Toyota maintained its position as the nation’s best-selling car brand in May, moving 23,576 units. Ford followed with 8,464 vehicles sold, ahead of Mazda (7,845), Kia (6,903), and Hyundai (6,708). The Toyota HiLux remained Australia’s top-selling model with 4,952 units, closely trailed by the Ford Ranger (4,761). The Toyota RAV4 (4,003), LandCruiser (3,046), and Prado (2,732) rounded out the top five.

At the state level, May saw declines in most regions compared to 2024. The Australian Capital Territory recorded a 15.5 per cent drop in sales (1,413 units), followed by Tasmania (down 14.8 per cent to 1,549), the Northern Territory (down 12.8 per cent to 871), and South Australia (down 12.1 per cent to 6,596). New South Wales fell 2.9 per cent to 32,177 units, while Queensland declined 2.6 per cent to 22,924. Victoria’s figures were not included in the latest data release.