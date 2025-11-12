As part of the reveal of the new-generation Toyota Hilux, one surprise was confirmation that a pure electric dual-cab version will join the traditional range in 2026.

Toyota Australia was tight-lipped on any specifics around specifications, but its European counterparts have been more forthcoming with sources suggesting that local variants will differ little.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux BEV will use an electric motor on each axle for all-wheel drive capability with a total output of 144kW/473Nm. The latter is not split evenly, instead the front axle having a maximum of 205Nm and the rear 268Nm.

Instead of a low-range transfer case and rear diff lock, traction is taken care of by electronics thanks to the fine torque control that electric motors allow, though there are several different drive modes depending on the terrain, including rocks, sand and mud.

The motors are fed by a 59.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack located within the chassis, which is expected to provide a WLTP range of 240km, while the maximum DC charging rate is 150kW. While Toyota hasn’t provided any figures, at that charge rate a 10-80 per cent fill should take between 15-20mins.

Its usefulness does take a hit, with Toyota quoting pre-homologation figures of a 715kg payload maximum and braked towing limit of 1600kg and even these are likely to substantially impact the Hilux BEV’s 240km range.

Despite these limitations, Toyota expects the electric Hilux to be popular with fleet buyers such as mining companies, where daily driving distances are quite short.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed other than Toyota saying it will be more expensive than its diesel, the new-generation Hilux topping out at $71,990 (+ORCs) for the flagship Rogue and Rugged X variants.