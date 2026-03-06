Following WhichCar by Wheels‘ report that Tesla’s six-seat Model Y L had received government homologation approval to be brought to Australia, the electric vehicle manufacturer has confirmed that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

A statement from Tesla Australia confirms, ‘the Model Y L will be coming to Australia and New Zealand’. Model Y L is already being produced at the Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai for the Chinese domestic market, and that production will now extend to RHD markets Australia and New Zealand.

According to Tesla, ‘the versatility of the Model Y L will appear to those wanting more room and more seats form Australia’s best-selling electric vehicle’. Larger than the standard Model Y in both length and height, Tesla claims that the third row will be useful because that extra length is in the wheelbase.

Model Y L’s wheelbase is 150mm longer than regular Model Y (out to 3040mm), while overall length is also 177mm longer. It’s 44mm taller, but width remains the same at 1920mm (without mirrors). This would be the first time since the discontinued Model X, that Tesla has offered a six-seat model in Australia.

Tesla Australia won’t confirm an arrival or on-sale date as yet, but would state that customers could access Model Y L ‘this year’. Model Y L will be covered by Tesla’s five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, with an eight-year warranty for the battery pack.

At the time of writing, Model Y starts from $58,900 for the Premium RWD, $68,900 for the Premium Long Range RWD, and $89,400 for the Performance AWD, all before on-road costs. It would be fair to assume – if Model Y L follows the same three-model line-up – that the six-seater would sit above these price points.

With more than 72,000 sales in the last three years, Model Y has been Australia’s best-selling electric vehicle since 2023, with a claimed range of up to 600km, depending on model. Given the Model Y L will be heavier than the regular Model Y, it’s safe to assume that claimed range will be revised back a little, with Model Y L getting two electric motors, AWD and an 85kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

WhichCar by Wheels will report back with range and pricing details as soon as they are available.