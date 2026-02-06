MG Motor Australia has announced that the MG ZS Vibe, which was cut from the line-up last year, has returned to local showrooms. Previously priced at $25,990 driveaway when it was last on sale, the ZS Vibe is now priced at just $22,990 driveaway, making it the cheapest SUV in Australia, priced $1000 below the Chery Tiggo 4 and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

To achieve that sticker, the MG ZS Vibe loses features such as a turbocharger, 17-inch wheels, and automatic climate control compared with the Vibe Turbo ($25,990 drive away). But it’s still equipped with 16-inch wheels, automatic halogen headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,. It also includes MG’s Pilot active safety features, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

The ZS Vibe is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque. It’s mated to a CVT automatic transmission and is rated at 6.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption. For reference, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol model in the upper-spec ZS Vibe Turbo and Essence Turbo models makes 125kW/275Nm outputs and uses 6.9L/100km.

2026 MG ZS pricing (driveaway):

Vibe$22,990
Vibe Turbo$25,990
Essence Turbo$28,990

2026 MG ZS Vibe standard features:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights
  • LED daytime running lights
  • Remote keyless entry with push button start
  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Cloth upholstery
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Four-speaker sound system
  • 2x USB ports
  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance
  • Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
  • Driver attention monitoring
  • Traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Reversing camera
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
ZS Vibe Turbo model adds:

  • Turbocharged engine
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Electronic gear lever
  • Single-zone automatic climate control

ZS Essence Turbo model adds:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • LED headlights with auto high beam
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation
  • 12.3-inch driver’s display
  • Keyless entry
  • Roof rails
  • 360-degree camera
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Synthetic leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 6-way electric driver seat adjustment with manual lumbar support
  • Rear air vents
  • Three driving modes (eco, sport and normal)
  • Two extra speakers
  • Two extra USB ports
  • Auto-folding mirrors
  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers
  • Rear parcel tray