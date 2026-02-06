MG Motor Australia has announced that the MG ZS Vibe, which was cut from the line-up last year, has returned to local showrooms. Previously priced at $25,990 driveaway when it was last on sale, the ZS Vibe is now priced at just $22,990 driveaway, making it the cheapest SUV in Australia, priced $1000 below the Chery Tiggo 4 and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

To achieve that sticker, the MG ZS Vibe loses features such as a turbocharger, 17-inch wheels, and automatic climate control compared with the Vibe Turbo ($25,990 drive away). But it’s still equipped with 16-inch wheels, automatic halogen headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,. It also includes MG’s Pilot active safety features, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

The ZS Vibe is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque. It’s mated to a CVT automatic transmission and is rated at 6.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption. For reference, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol model in the upper-spec ZS Vibe Turbo and Essence Turbo models makes 125kW/275Nm outputs and uses 6.9L/100km.

2026 MG ZS pricing (driveaway):

Vibe $22,990 Vibe Turbo $25,990 Essence Turbo $28,990

2026 MG ZS Vibe standard features:

16-inch alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights

LED daytime running lights

Remote keyless entry with push button start

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cloth upholstery

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Four-speaker sound system

2x USB ports

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

Driver attention monitoring

Traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert

Rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

ZS Vibe Turbo model adds:

Turbocharged engine

17-inch alloy wheels

Electronic gear lever

Single-zone automatic climate control

ZS Essence Turbo model adds: