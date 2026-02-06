MG Motor Australia has announced that the MG ZS Vibe, which was cut from the line-up last year, has returned to local showrooms. Previously priced at $25,990 driveaway when it was last on sale, the ZS Vibe is now priced at just $22,990 driveaway, making it the cheapest SUV in Australia, priced $1000 below the Chery Tiggo 4 and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
To achieve that sticker, the MG ZS Vibe loses features such as a turbocharger, 17-inch wheels, and automatic climate control compared with the Vibe Turbo ($25,990 drive away). But it’s still equipped with 16-inch wheels, automatic halogen headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,. It also includes MG’s Pilot active safety features, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.
The ZS Vibe is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 81kW of power and 140Nm of torque. It’s mated to a CVT automatic transmission and is rated at 6.7L/100km for combined fuel consumption. For reference, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol model in the upper-spec ZS Vibe Turbo and Essence Turbo models makes 125kW/275Nm outputs and uses 6.9L/100km.
2026 MG ZS pricing (driveaway):
|Vibe
|$22,990
|Vibe Turbo
|$25,990
|Essence Turbo
|$28,990
2026 MG ZS Vibe standard features:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Dusk-sensing automatic halogen headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- Remote keyless entry with push button start
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cloth upholstery
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Four-speaker sound system
- 2x USB ports
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Driver attention monitoring
- Traffic sign recognition with overspeed alert
- Rear parking sensors
- Reversing camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
ZS Vibe Turbo model adds:
- Turbocharged engine
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Electronic gear lever
- Single-zone automatic climate control
ZS Essence Turbo model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED headlights with auto high beam
- 12.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation
- 12.3-inch driver’s display
- Keyless entry
- Roof rails
- 360-degree camera
- Leather steering wheel
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 6-way electric driver seat adjustment with manual lumbar support
- Rear air vents
- Three driving modes (eco, sport and normal)
- Two extra speakers
- Two extra USB ports
- Auto-folding mirrors
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Rear parcel tray
