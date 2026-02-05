Geely Auto Australia has revealed that it’s set to finally offer Android Auto smartphone mirroring tech in its EX5 electric mid-size SUV with a new over-the-air (OTA) update.

Progressively being rolled out to vehicles since February 4, the latest OTA update for the EX5 adds the Android Auto tech that’s been missing since it was launched in early 2025.

The Android Auto in the EX5 will be available in both wired and wireless forms, joining Apple CarPlay that was made available in a similar OTA update in August 2025. Prior to that, the EX5 did not feature any smartphone mirroring.

In addition to new smartphone tech, Geely has also added a new drive set-up one-touch activation, which allows drivers to set their preferred driving settings via a shortcut button on the steering wheel or the swipe down menu in the screen. Similar to the ‘MG Pilot Custom’ button in the MGS5 EV and MG HS, it caters for those wanting to shut up features that re-switch on every time the car is started, such as speed limit warnings and driver attention monitoring.

Through the new menu, drivers can customise:

Drive mode (eco, comfort or sport)

Energy regeneration level (low, medium, high and auto)

Lane keeping assist (on or off)

Emergency lane keeping assistance (on or off)

Driver fatigue detection (on or off)

Speed limit alert (off, blinking Icon or blinking icon and sound alert)

Finally, Geely has also added customisable low-speed alert sounds, offering three selectable audio profiles: ‘Classic’, ‘Galactic’ and ‘Constellation’, as well as tailgate control to the swipe down shortcut menu for easier tailgate opening and a notification sound to confirm switching of drive modes.

The latest over-the-air update to the Geely EX5 is being rolled out to owners between February 4 and 9, and the brand recommends connecting to wifi or smartphone data for the most stable connection. A similar update is planned for the brand’s Starry plug-in hybrid mid-size SUV for March 2026.