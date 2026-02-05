Nissan Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the new-generation Navara ute. Now twinned with the Mitsubishi Triton, the new Nissan Navara features Australian-tuned suspension by engineering company Premcar for “more capability” than before, but also a gruntier 150kW twin-turbocharged diesel engine as standard. The new Navara will go on sale in Australia from March 1.
Four models will be available initially, with familiar SL, ST, ST-X and Pro-4X names on offer and the off-road Warrior due later on. Unlike the previous model, the new Navara will only be available in dual-cab turbo-diesel automatic four-wheel drive form, with two-wheel drive, manual and single cab variants no longer offered.
Every 2026 Nissan Navara uses a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine making 150kW of power (@ 3500rpm) and 470Nm of torque (@ 1500rpm). That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with claimed combined fuel consumption rated at 7.7L/100km and CO2 emissions of 203g/km.
Like the Triton on which it’s based and most of its competition, the Navara can tow a 3500kg braked trailer, with a 3100kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and a gross combination mass (GCM) of 6250kg. Unlike the Triton, the Navara’s suspension has been locally tuned by Premcar with three combinations chosen: a heavy-duty version for the SL and ST, one to account for the ST-X’s larger wheels and one for the off-road Pro-4X.
Pricing for the new Nissan Navara starts at $53,348 plus on-road costs for the entry-level SL, with the top-spec Pro-4X priced at $68,418 +ORC. Nissan has highlighted the value on offer with the new Navara, nothing that it’s more richly equipped than equivalent Triton models.
That’s particularly noticeable comparing the $56,765 +ORC Navara ST to the $57,240 +ORC Triton GLX-R, with the Navara adding LED lighting, heated mirrors with automatic-folding functionality, a leather steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear mirror, tailgate assistance and a carpet floor over the Mitsubishi that it’s twinned with.
Like other new Nissan products, the Navara is covered for up to 10 years/300,000km of warranty, and up to 10 years of roadside assistance (both if it’s serviced at a Nissan dealership until then). The first five years of servicing costs $499 per service.
2026 Nissan Navara pricing (plus on-road costs):
|SL
|$53,348
|ST
|$56,765
|ST-X
|$63,177
|Pro-4X
|$68,418
2026 Nissan Navara SL standard features:
- 17-inch steel wheels
- ‘Easy Select’ 4WD system with 2H, 4H and 4L driving modes
- Automatic dusk-sensing LED headlights
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Remote keyless entry
- Electronic locking rear differential
- Black fabric seat upholstery
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
- Vinyl floor covering
- Urethane steering wheel
- Automatic single-zone climate control with rear air vents
- 7.0-inch driver’s display
- 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Satellite navigation
- Four-speaker sound system
- Tailgate assist
Navara SL safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist with lane departure warning
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert
- Traffic sign recognition
- Intelligent driver alert
- Auto high beam
- 360-degree camera with moving object detection
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Navara ST model adds:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Heated/auto-folding mirrors
- Rear privacy glass
- Leather steering wheel
- LED front fog lights
- Auto-dimming rear mirror
- Carpet flooring
- Rear USB charging port
Navara ST-X model adds:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Rear sports bar
- ‘Super 4WD’ system with Torsen limited-slip centre differential
- Seven driving modes: Normal, eco, gravel, snow, mud, sand, and rock
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Leather upholstery
- 10-way power driver’s seat
- Heated front seats
- ‘MyNISSAN’ remote services
- Two extra speakers (six in total)
- Wireless phone charger
- Tub-liner
- Carpet floor mats
- Closed upper glove box
Navara Pro-4X model adds:
- 17-inch matte black alloy wheels fitted with 265/65R17 all-terrain tyres
- Tow bar with wiring harness
- Unique Pro-4X exterior styling with lava red orange accents, black roof rails, and a ‘NAVARA’ tailgate badge finished in black with red accenting
- Orange stitching on the seats and steering wheel
- Suede trim inserts
