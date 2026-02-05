Nissan Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the new-generation Navara ute. Now twinned with the Mitsubishi Triton, the new Nissan Navara features Australian-tuned suspension by engineering company Premcar for “more capability” than before, but also a gruntier 150kW twin-turbocharged diesel engine as standard. The new Navara will go on sale in Australia from March 1.

Four models will be available initially, with familiar SL, ST, ST-X and Pro-4X names on offer and the off-road Warrior due later on. Unlike the previous model, the new Navara will only be available in dual-cab turbo-diesel automatic four-wheel drive form, with two-wheel drive, manual and single cab variants no longer offered.

Every 2026 Nissan Navara uses a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine making 150kW of power (@ 3500rpm) and 470Nm of torque (@ 1500rpm). That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with claimed combined fuel consumption rated at 7.7L/100km and CO2 emissions of 203g/km.

Like the Triton on which it’s based and most of its competition, the Navara can tow a 3500kg braked trailer, with a 3100kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and a gross combination mass (GCM) of 6250kg. Unlike the Triton, the Navara’s suspension has been locally tuned by Premcar with three combinations chosen: a heavy-duty version for the SL and ST, one to account for the ST-X’s larger wheels and one for the off-road Pro-4X.

Pricing for the new Nissan Navara starts at $53,348 plus on-road costs for the entry-level SL, with the top-spec Pro-4X priced at $68,418 +ORC. Nissan has highlighted the value on offer with the new Navara, nothing that it’s more richly equipped than equivalent Triton models.

That’s particularly noticeable comparing the $56,765 +ORC Navara ST to the $57,240 +ORC Triton GLX-R, with the Navara adding LED lighting, heated mirrors with automatic-folding functionality, a leather steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear mirror, tailgate assistance and a carpet floor over the Mitsubishi that it’s twinned with.

Like other new Nissan products, the Navara is covered for up to 10 years/300,000km of warranty, and up to 10 years of roadside assistance (both if it’s serviced at a Nissan dealership until then). The first five years of servicing costs $499 per service.

2026 Nissan Navara pricing (plus on-road costs):

SL$53,348
ST$56,765
ST-X$63,177
Pro-4X$68,418
2026 Nissan Navara SL standard features:

  • 17-inch steel wheels
  • ‘Easy Select’ 4WD system with 2H, 4H and 4L driving modes
  • Automatic dusk-sensing LED headlights
  • Automatic rain-sensing wipers
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Electronic locking rear differential
  • Black fabric seat upholstery
  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment
  • Vinyl floor covering
  • Urethane steering wheel
  • Automatic single-zone climate control with rear air vents
  • 7.0-inch driver’s display
  • 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio
  • Satellite navigation
  • Four-speaker sound system
  • Tailgate assist

Navara SL safety features:

  • 8x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keep assist with lane departure warning
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Front and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Intelligent driver alert
  • Auto high beam
  • 360-degree camera with moving object detection
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

Navara ST model adds:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Heated/auto-folding mirrors
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Leather steering wheel
  • LED front fog lights
  • Auto-dimming rear mirror
  • Carpet flooring
  • Rear USB charging port

Navara ST-X model adds:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear sports bar
  • ‘Super 4WD’ system with Torsen limited-slip centre differential
  • Seven driving modes: Normal, eco, gravel, snow, mud, sand, and rock
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Leather upholstery
  • 10-way power driver’s seat
  • Heated front seats
  • ‘MyNISSAN’ remote services
  • Two extra speakers (six in total)
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Tub-liner
  • Carpet floor mats
  • Closed upper glove box

Navara Pro-4X model adds:

  • 17-inch matte black alloy wheels fitted with 265/65R17 all-terrain tyres
  • Tow bar with wiring harness
  • Unique Pro-4X exterior styling with lava red orange accents, black roof rails, and a ‘NAVARA’ tailgate badge finished in black with red accenting
  • Orange stitching on the seats and steering wheel
  • Suede trim inserts