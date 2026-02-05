Nissan Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the new-generation Navara ute. Now twinned with the Mitsubishi Triton, the new Nissan Navara features Australian-tuned suspension by engineering company Premcar for “more capability” than before, but also a gruntier 150kW twin-turbocharged diesel engine as standard. The new Navara will go on sale in Australia from March 1.

Four models will be available initially, with familiar SL, ST, ST-X and Pro-4X names on offer and the off-road Warrior due later on. Unlike the previous model, the new Navara will only be available in dual-cab turbo-diesel automatic four-wheel drive form, with two-wheel drive, manual and single cab variants no longer offered.

Every 2026 Nissan Navara uses a 2.4-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine making 150kW of power (@ 3500rpm) and 470Nm of torque (@ 1500rpm). That’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, with claimed combined fuel consumption rated at 7.7L/100km and CO2 emissions of 203g/km.

Like the Triton on which it’s based and most of its competition, the Navara can tow a 3500kg braked trailer, with a 3100kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and a gross combination mass (GCM) of 6250kg. Unlike the Triton, the Navara’s suspension has been locally tuned by Premcar with three combinations chosen: a heavy-duty version for the SL and ST, one to account for the ST-X’s larger wheels and one for the off-road Pro-4X.

Pricing for the new Nissan Navara starts at $53,348 plus on-road costs for the entry-level SL, with the top-spec Pro-4X priced at $68,418 +ORC. Nissan has highlighted the value on offer with the new Navara, nothing that it’s more richly equipped than equivalent Triton models.

That’s particularly noticeable comparing the $56,765 +ORC Navara ST to the $57,240 +ORC Triton GLX-R, with the Navara adding LED lighting, heated mirrors with automatic-folding functionality, a leather steering wheel, an auto-dimming rear mirror, tailgate assistance and a carpet floor over the Mitsubishi that it’s twinned with.

Like other new Nissan products, the Navara is covered for up to 10 years/300,000km of warranty, and up to 10 years of roadside assistance (both if it’s serviced at a Nissan dealership until then). The first five years of servicing costs $499 per service.

2026 Nissan Navara pricing (plus on-road costs):

SL $53,348 ST $56,765 ST-X $63,177 Pro-4X $68,418

2026 Nissan Navara SL standard features:

17-inch steel wheels

‘Easy Select’ 4WD system with 2H, 4H and 4L driving modes

Automatic dusk-sensing LED headlights

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Remote keyless entry

Electronic locking rear differential

Black fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment

Vinyl floor covering

Urethane steering wheel

Automatic single-zone climate control with rear air vents

7.0-inch driver’s display

9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Satellite navigation

Four-speaker sound system

Tailgate assist

Navara SL safety features:

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keep assist with lane departure warning

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Traffic sign recognition

Intelligent driver alert

Auto high beam

360-degree camera with moving object detection

Tyre pressure monitoring

Navara ST model adds:

17-inch alloy wheels

Heated/auto-folding mirrors

Rear privacy glass

Leather steering wheel

LED front fog lights

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Carpet flooring

Rear USB charging port

Navara ST-X model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Rear sports bar

‘Super 4WD’ system with Torsen limited-slip centre differential

Seven driving modes: Normal, eco, gravel, snow, mud, sand, and rock

Keyless entry with push button start

Leather upholstery

10-way power driver’s seat

Heated front seats

‘MyNISSAN’ remote services

Two extra speakers (six in total)

Wireless phone charger

Tub-liner

Carpet floor mats

Closed upper glove box

Navara Pro-4X model adds: