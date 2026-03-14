Honda has abruptly scrapped plans for three electric vehicles, including two headline “0 Series” models, as the Japanese carmaker reassesses its electrification strategy and doubles down on hybrids.

The decision sees the cancellation of the Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon and Acura RSX EV, all of which were originally slated for production later this decade. The move marks a significant shift for the brand after it had previously unveiled the futuristic 0 Series concepts as the foundation of its next-generation electric lineup.

Honda had planned to launch the 0 SUV and 0 Saloon around 2026 as part of a broader EV push that was intended to underpin its goal of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles globally by 2040. However, the company has now pulled the plug on the program as part of a wider review of its electrification strategy.

The rethink comes as global demand for electric vehicles proves more volatile than many manufacturers anticipated. Honda says changing market conditions and concerns about profitability have forced it to reconsider its approach, with the decision expected to result in billions of dollars in write-downs.

Instead, the brand will prioritise hybrid vehicles in the near term, a segment that continues to show strong demand in many markets, including Australia. Hybrids are seen as a pragmatic bridge technology that can help reduce emissions while easing the transition toward full electrification.

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The cancelled vehicles had been central to Honda’s next-generation EV strategy. The 0 SUV was expected to be a mid-size electric SUV with single- and dual-motor configurations and a driving range of roughly 480km, while the 0 Saloon sedan previewed a sleek, aerodynamic design with advanced software features and AI-based vehicle systems.

Both concepts were revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States and were widely viewed as a glimpse of Honda’s future EV design direction.

Honda’s change of direction reflects a broader recalibration across the global auto industry, where several manufacturers are scaling back aggressive EV timelines in favour of hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology as consumer demand and regulatory policies evolve.

For Australian buyers, the shift could mean a stronger pipeline of hybrid models from Honda in the coming years, even as the brand continues to work toward its longer-term ambition of a fully electrified line-up.