Few cars are as closely related as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage mid-size SUVs. They share platforms, powertrains and equipment, and prices are virtually lineball across their entire ranges. 

It seems the Australian buying public can’t split them, either, as the Tucson and Sportage have sold 16,662 and 16,621 examples respectively as of October 202, so to see if there’s a clear case for one over the other, let’s run through their specifications with a fine-tooth comb. 

Pricing 

Those who suffer from paralysis in the face of choice might struggle with the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage price lists. Hyundai offers three trim levels, each with a range of powertrains, while Kia one-ups this with four trim levels and even more powertrain options. 

What’s more, the cost associated with the more advanced powertrains means there is plenty of overlap between lower variants thus equipped and higher variants with a more basic engine – sheesh. 

In terms of pricing, the Sportage starts and ends a fraction higher, but for the purposes of this article we’ll throw a dart in the middle and compare the Tucson Hybrid Elite AWD (all-wheel drive) and the Sportage SX+ Diesel AWD, which are separated by just $130 at $50,850 and $50,980 respectively, both prices before on-road costs. 

While comparing hybrid and diesel might sound odd, it’ll give us a chance to see how the running costs of these differing powertrains stack up in cars that are otherwise very similar. 

For a long time Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty was a real USP, but Hyundai recently matched it, with the stipulation that you must service at an authorised Hyundai dealer.  

Kia Sportage Hybrid
Hyundai also offers roadside assistance for the lifetime of the vehicle, extended by 12 months every time it’s serviced, while Kia offers a similar level of cover up to eight years. 

Being hybrid, the Hyundai’s service intervals are shorter at 12 months or 10,000km with a five-year prepaid service plan costing $2042. The diesel Kia only requires attention every 12 months or 15,000km but will set you back $2708 over the same five-year period.  

Hyundai TucsonPricing*Kia SportagePricing*
2.0L FWD$38,350S 2.0L FWD$38,490
Hybrid FWD$42,850S Diesel AWD$43,890
Elite 2.0 FWD$43,350SX 2.0L FWD$40,980
Hybrid Elite FWD$48,350SX Diesel AWD$46,380
Hybrid Elite AWD$50,850SX Hybrid FWD$46,450
Hybrid Elite FWD N-Line$50,850SX Hybrid AWD$49,450
Hybrid Elite AWD N-Line$53,350SX+ 2.0L FWD$45,580
Hybrid Premium AWD$58,350SX+ 1.6T AWD$47,580
Hybrid Premium AWD N-Line$59,850SX+ Diesel AWD$50,980
              GT-Line 1.6T AWD$54,990
              GT-Line Diesel AWD$56,900
              GT-Line Hybrid FWD$57,370
              GT-Line Hybrid AWD$60,370

*plus on-road costs 

Dimensions 

Unsurprisingly given their similarities under the skin, there isn’t much between the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage in terms of size. The two are identical in width, height and wheelbase, though the Kia has an extra 45mm in length. 

The hybrid Tucson is fractionally heavier but has more storage space thanks to using a space-saver rather than a full-size spare, though it’s the same situation in the hybrid version of the Sportage. Like-for-like, there’s a sheet of paper between them. 

DimensionsHyundai TucsonKia Sportage
Length4640mm4685mm
Width1865mm1865mm
Height1665mm1665mm
Wheelbase2755mm2755mm
Weight1806kg1764kg
Luggage space582 litres543 litres
Equipment 

While none of the model grades are an exact match, the Hyundai Tucson Elite and Kia Sportage SX+ line up very, very similarly across the board. There are slight differences – the Hyundai has full LED headlights, the Kia has a heated steering wheel – but in general they have all the equipment buyers would want. 

Heated front seats, powered driver’s seats (though the passengers’ are DIY), dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, auto lights and wipers, power tailgates and plenty of USB-C ports. 

Both manufacturers charge extra for a colour other than white, Hyundai offering six other options at $750 while Kia has another eight choices at $600. 

       Hyundai Tucson EliteKia Sportage SX+
Wheels18-inch18-inch
HeadlightsLEDSemi-LED
WipersRain-sensingRain-sensing
Seat adjustment10-way powered driver, four-way manual passengerEight-way powered driver, four-way manual passenger
UpholsteryLeatherLeather
Heated seatsFrontFront
Heated steering wheelNoYes
Push button startYesYes
Climate controlDual-zoneDual-zone
StereoSix-speakerEight-speaker
USB ports4 x USB-C4 x USB-C
Rear air ventsYesYes
Power tailgateYesYes
Powertrains 

On paper this is a clear victory for the hybrid Hyundai, which offers more power (though a little less torque) and a clear fuel efficiency advantage, but there’s a little more nuance to it than that. 

Digging into the fuel consumption numbers further, the diesel Kia claims 7.7L/100km in urban use and 5.4L/100km in extra-urban (eg highway) use, whereas the Hyundai claims 3.6L/100km and 6.5L/100km respectively. 

Put simply, the stop-start nature of urban traffic plays to the strengths of the hybrid Tucson, whereas the Sportage is at its most efficient at a steady-state cruise, something to consider when making your choice. 

Both cars can tow a maximum of 1900kg braked, but the downball limit is only 100kg. 

PowertrainsHyundai TucsonKia Sportage
Engine1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol hybrid2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel
Outputs172kW/367Nm137kW/416Nm
Transmission6-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Fuel consumption5.3L/100km*6.3L/100km*

Safety 

Both the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage carry five-star ANCAP safety ratings, the former from 2021 and the latter from 2022. Once again, given the two cars’ similarities it should come as no surprise that they scored almost identically. 

The Hyundai scored 86 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, 66 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 70 per cent for safety assist, while for the same metrics the Kia scored 87 per cent, 87 per cent, 66 per cent and 74 per cent respectively.  

While undoubtedly safe, it’s worth noting that Hyundai and Kia have some of the more annoying safety nannies on the market, with regular bing and bongs and lane-assist systems that love to wrestle the steering wheel in your hands. 

SafetyHyundai Tucson EliteKia Sportage SX+
AirbagsSevenSeven
Adaptive cruise controlYesYes
Autonomous emergency brakingYes w/pedestrian, cyclist and junction assistYes w/pedestrian, cyclist and junction assist
Lane-keep assistYesYes
Blind-spot monitoringYesYes
Rear cross-traffic alertYesYes
Safe exit warningYesYes
Driver attention monitoringYesYes
Parking sensorsFront and rearFront and rear
ISOFIXRear outboard seatsRear outboard seats
Technology 

It’s tit-for-tat in terms of tech, with both the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage having sizeable infotainment screens with wireless smartphone mirroring, digital radio, app connectivity and sat-nav with live traffic information.  

The only real difference between the two is the digital instrument display, the Hyundai using the full-width 12.3-inch unit and the Kia the basic 4.0-inch version. But then, the Sportage has an eight-speaker premium stereo compared to the Tucson’s six.  

TechnologyHyundai Tucson EliteKia Sportage SX+
Screen size12.3-inch12.3-inch
Apple CarPlayWirelessWireless
Android AutoWirelessWireless
Satellite navigationYesYes with 10 years of updates
AM/FM/DAB radioYesYes
Wireless chargingYesYes
App connectivityYesYes
Digital instrument display12.3-inch LCD4.0-inch LCD

Conclusion 

There’s no wrong choice here. The Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage are so similar in terms of price, size and equipment that whichever one you choose will provide comfortable and frugal family transportation. 

Kia’s retention of the diesel engine will probably make it the pick for regional buyers, where its highway fuel economy and longer service intervals will be an advantage, even with the slightly higher servicing costs. The SX+ is a sweet spot in the range in terms of price vs equipment, too. 

For urbanites the Tucson is the better choice, with more equipment than the closest equivalent hybrid Sportage (the SX), though if you’re remaining within the city confines, you’re probably better off saving $2500 and opting for the front-wheel drive Tucson Hybrid Elite.  