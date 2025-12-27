The GMC Yukon Denali launched in Australia earlier in 2025, and we have to admit that we were surprised that it was chosen for our market. GMSV (General Motors Special Vehicles – or, GM’s Australian division) had already launched Cadillac locally with its Lyriq EV, so why launch another new brand? Especially when GMSV left out arguably the most well known GM vehicle of this century in the USA: the Cadillac Escalade.

The Escalade revitalised Cadillac upon its launch in 1998 by becoming a cultural phenomenon that captured the emerging luxury SUV market, restored the brand’s “cool” factor through celebrity endorsements, and generated massive profits for the brand. Since its launch, the Escalade has been the Cadillac brand, and has become the modern American luxury car: big, imposing, powerful and luxurious.

The Escalade wasn’t the first luxury American SUV to launch with “bling” factor (that was the Lincoln Navigator) but it was and still is the most successful. Over one million Escalades have been built, which is especially impressive considering that it’s largely only sold in North America. Even as the Cadillac brand shifts more into making EVs, the Escalade is still relevant: it makes the all-electric Escalade IQ.

Based on the more humble Chevrolet Tahoe full-sized SUV, the Escalade is currently in its fifth generation, which arrived in US showrooms in 2020. Because the US-market CT6 luxury sedan had ceased production, the Escalade finally became the flagship of the Cadillac brand.

Under the bonnet of the current Escalade is a 313kW 6.2-litre petrol V8 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, though there’s also a supercharged version in the Escalade-V which makes a huge 508kW of power and 885Nm of torque, allowing it to hit 60mph (97km/h) in just 4.4 seconds. A 3.0-litre Duramax inline six turbo-diesel engine was also available, but shelved in 2024.

While the exterior looks as imposing as ever, the interior is far more luxurious for this generation and includes features such as a huge 55-inch display that covers the entire length of the dashboard, a middle seat entertainment system, an optional ‘executive’ second row with a huge centre console and touchscreen, a 38-speaker AKG sound system and GM’s ‘Super Cruise’ autonomous driving system.

Pricing for the Escalade in the USA starts at US$94,000 (around A$142,000) for the entry-level 1SA model, with the top-spec Sport Luxury in extended length ESV form going for US$129,000 (A$195,000). The hi-po Escalade-V is even more expensive, starting at US$176,000 (A$257,000).

That’s obviously a lot of cash, but the thing is, the Yukon Denali is already A$175,000 plus on-road costs (not far off $200k including on-road costs), so an Escalade converted to right-hand drive for the Australian market wouldn’t cost too much more than the Yukon.

Plus, the Escalade has a far more recognisable name, and is also far more luxurious on the inside than the Denali while offering the same level of space. The Escalade would certainly give the Cadillac brand the sales shot in the arm it needs in Australia, and we wish it were sold here.