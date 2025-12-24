The influx of new brands and new models to Australian shores in 2025 alone has been astounding. Seemingly every day, there’s a new model to memorise and research, so much so that you wonder how such a relatively small market can sustain so many offerings.

But while there are new models in the market, there have also been casualties with at least 10 pulled from sale in 2025. Here are the ones we’ll miss the most:

Mazda6

4

Why it died: It came to the end of its 13-year life cycle amid low sedan sales globally, meaning that developing a true replacement was too costly.

Replacement: The 6e electric sedan, which is due in Australia in 2026.

Why we’ll miss it: It was one of the best mid-size sedans/wagons over its three-generation career.

Produced since 2002, the Mazda6 was one of the best mid-size sedans/wagons/liftbacks (the latter only in the first and second generation) on the market in its three generations. One of the first products under Mazda’s then-new “Zoom-Zoom” marketing that revitalised the brand, the Mazda6 was sportier and more fun to drive than many of its competitors, and was also a handsome and practical car. The third-generation model lived since 2012 and with competitors falling by the wayside, Mazda kept it going as long as it could before eventually pulling it from Australia in 2025.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Eclipse Cross

6

Why it died: Meeting new Australian Design Rules (ADRs) for autonomous emergency braking systems was likely too costly, plus both were long in the tooth.

Replacement: Nothing directly just yet, though a new Pajero Sport-like SUV has been spied multiple times and there’s a new – fully electric – Eclipse Cross for European markets based on the Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Why we’ll miss it: The Eclipse Cross PHEV was the cheapest of its kind and the Pajero Sport was a good value off-road SUV.

In today’s market, it seems crazy that a car maker would kill off any SUV, yet that’s what Mitsubishi was forced to do earlier in 2025 because its Pajero Sport, older ASX and Eclipse Cross, didn’t meet stricter Australian Design Rules (ADR 98/00) for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems and it was deemed financially unviable to re-engineer them, so they were culled. There is still stock of both models in Mitsubishi dealers as the cars were produced in 2024.

Porsche 718

3

Why it died: New EU cybersecurity laws that made updating the 718’s existing platform too costly.

Replacement: A new generation model is reportedly due in the next few years… with electric power.

Why we’ll miss it: It’s a sublime sports car, no matter which model.

Production for the Porsche 718 Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe ended in October, officially thanks to new European Union cybersecurity laws. Sitting underneath the iconic 911 in the Porsche line-up, the Boxster and Cayman were still wonderful sports cars that, like the Cayenne SUV, helped save the company from extinction. A new generation model has been confirmed for 2027 (maybe), but in a loss for enthusiasts, it’ll include electric power for the first time.

Volvo S60/V60

3

Why it died: Australia’s appetite for SUVs meant low sales.

Replacement: None, though some could argue the Polestar 2 is a good S60 replacement.

Why we’ll miss it: The S60 was an fantastic luxury mid-size sedan and the V60 was one of the few remaining wagons.

One of the few remaining mid-size cars on the market, the Volvo S60 sedan and V60 wagon were excellent products. The S60 was launched locally way back in 2001, while the V60 was added in 2011 when the second-generation S60 went on sale. Both took the fight to the big German three but their sales were never in the same league, unfortunately, and the axe fell on both in Australia earlier this year. They’re still produced for global markets, but given how popular SUVs are now, we aren’t sure how much longer they’ve got left in them. A big, big shame.

Toyota GR Supra

3

Why it died: It came to the end of its life cycle and the end of a deal with BMW means that both it and the Z4 roadster will end production soon.

Replacement: Nothing confirmed yet, though a new all-Toyota replacement is likely in the next few years.

Why we’ll miss it: It was a fantastic sports car.

The Toyota Supra is a legendary sports car that first appeared in 1978. Originally just a longer version of the Celica, the Supra morphed into a high-performance sports car in its latest fifth-generation form that was launched in 2019 after a 17-year gap. But this time, the Supra wasn’t a Toyota-led project, instead using the same platform and engines as the BMW Z4, and being built in Austria. That didn’t stop it from being a great car: it was very quick, handled well and looked great.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

3

Why it died: A new generation Tiguan arrived.

Replacement: The Tayron, which is the same concept but based on the new Tiguan instead.

Why we’ll miss it: It was a good all-rounder for those who didn’t need a massive seven-seater SUV, and was properly cheap at the end of its life.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, the extended-wheelbase five/seven-seat version of the Tiguan mid-size SUV, went on sale in Australia in 2018. Produced in Mexico, unlike the German-made Tiguan, the Allspace was good value for money throughout its life cycle. Its value equation and attractive sizing made it popular, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic (and the chip shortage that resulted from it) when it was the only Tiguan available in short notice in Australia. Alas, 2025 was its last year and the Tayron – which is the same concept but with a different name – is now in showrooms instead.

Toyota Granvia

3

Why it died: Very slow sales.

Replacement: None, though Toyota would argue cars like the Prado fill its place in the line-up.

Why we’ll miss it: Honestly, we won’t. The Granvia was no Tarago replacement.

The Toyota Tarago people mover was a legendary product in Australia and over its almost-40 year career locally, the brand sold over 100,000 units. The company expected similar things for its replacement, the Granvia, but only around 1000 units of it were sold during its six-year run. Perhaps it was because the Granvia was really just a more upmarket HiAce Commuter van, or that the Kia Carnival steals the vast majority of the people mover sales in Australia, but the Granvia was a rare failure from Toyota’s local division.

Hyundai i30 hatchback

3

Why it died: A number of factors, but mostly that Hyundai switched production from South Korea to the Czech Republic, pushing up the cost significantly.

Replacement: The i30 sedan is still available, as is the i30 N hatchback.

Why we’ll miss it: It’s yet another small hatchback death.

The i30 is the car that really propelled the Hyundai brand when it was launched way back in 2006. Aimed at Europe, it was a well-rounded small hatchback that won the hearts of thousands of Australians – over 20,000 were sold locally in 2022 alone, for example. Yet thanks to a number of factors, the i30 hatchback has been discontinued for Australia, with the sedan and i30 N hot hatch carrying the nameplate on, which is a massive disappointment.

MG ZS EV

3

Why it died: It was replaced by a new model.

Replacement: The excellent MGS5 EV.

Why we’ll miss it: We won’t as the S5 is far superior.

The MG ZS EV is not a car you’re likely to be familiar with, as it wasn’t the biggest seller (at least in electric form) but it’s an important car for MG because it was the brand’s first electric vehicle sold in Australia and it was the cheapest EV available at the time. It went on sale locally in 2020 priced from $40,990 plus on-road costs and gave a reasonable 263km of WLTP range. It was updated with new styling, more features and more range, and was replaced by the – far superior – MGS5 EV in early 2025.

Ford Focus (globally)

3

Why it died: Not sure about this one. Likely SUV sales, but the Focus still sold strongly in Europe until its death…

Replacement: Nothing, though a new small SUV is rumoured.

Why we’ll miss it: Yet another small hatchback death but also, yet another death of a fun, affordable car.

Though it left Australian shores back in 2022, 2025 marked the final year of production for the iconic Ford Focus, a death that enthusiasts are still reeling from. The Focus was a practical hatchback that drove like a sports car, with a wonderful ride and handling balance that put many far more expensive cars to shame. Various hot versions were produced, such as the ST and RS, but even the base model cars were a riot from behind the wheel. Alas, Ford decided to kill it globally with production ending a few weeks ago with no direct replacement in sight.