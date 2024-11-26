2024 Polestar 4 pricing and features

November: 2025 Polestar 4 Australian photos added As the Polestar 4 closes in on its Australian launch, at last, the company has released local photos. Pricing has also improved recently, compared to the numbers released in February. At in its initial announcement in February, the 2025 Polestar 4 was listed with an opening price of $81, 500 before on-road costs for the Long Range Single Motor (LRSM) variant. News New Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡ The EV revolution is gaining strength in Australia, which means greater diversity and choice for buyers 26 Nov 2024 In September, that starting point was reduced to $78,500 before on-road costs, and that's where it remains now. The more powerful Long Range Dual Motor (LRDM) also fell in price, reduced from $93,080 to $88,350, again before on-road costs. Importantly, the LRDM slipping below the luxury car tax threshold for low-emission vehicles ($91,387) means both variants now benefit from savings in on-road costs.

Mike Stevens NOTE: The below story is otherwise unchanged. 52 February: 2025 Polestar 4 pricing announced The Polestar 4 is officially on sale in Australia and Europe, with the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 rival getting tweaks to option pack pricing. ✍🏻 John Law Production for Australia is scheduled to start in mid-2024 following deliveries in China kicking off late last year.

Local arrivals are expected to commence in August following the launch of Polestar 3. Polestar hasn't messed with the 4's pricing since we first saw it, the Long Range Single Motor (LRSM) is still $81,500 before on-road costs and the Dual Motor (LRDM) remains at $92,150. MORE 2024 Polestar 4 vs Tesla Model Y spec comparison! Variant Price (excluding on-road costs) Long Range Single Motor $81,500 Long Range Dual Motor $93,050 MORE Polestar 3 designer Nahum Escobedo lists 'potato-shaped' cars among his pet peeves 52 The standard specification includes 20-inch alloy wheels, Tailored Knit upholstery made from recycled materials, a 15.4-inch touchscreen running Android Automotive operating system, rear seat touchscreen, the Pilot Pack, and more. 20-inch alloy wheels Power seats with driver's memory 15.4-inch landscape touchscreen 10.2-inch digital driver's display Android Automotive operating system with built-in Google Assistant, Maps, Play Store, with downloadable apps, OTA software updates, and wireless Apple Carplay Animal mode Built-in dashcam and 4x USB-C connectors 100% recycled plastic ECONYL textile floor mats Cleanzone climate control with heatpump 15W wireless charging pad Tailored Knit upholstery Eight-speaker sound system Polestar app with vehicle functionality and smart home integration, digital key, NFC card, key fob LED headlights with active beam Retractable door handles Full-LED rear light bar with persistent light signature, automatic dimming Illuminated Polestar emblem 4 cup holders (2 front, 2 rear) 52 There have been changes to the cost of Polestar's packs, with pricing for the Plus, Performance and Nappa Packs all dropping. Plus Pack $8000 14.7-inch head-up display Tri-zone climate control with air quality monitoring 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio Rear climate control and entertainment screen Pixel LED headlights with Adaptive High Beam Heated rear seats 22 kW AC charging limit Heated steering wheel Powered steering column with profile memory Automatic dimming side mirrors Easy ingress/egress Star Knit illuminated interior deco Extended electric adjustment settings for front seats MicroTech upholstery in Charcoal, or Tailored Knit upholstery in Mist, with Zinc deco Electric reclining rear seats Hands-free operation for powered tailgate Performance Pack (requires Plus Pack) $7200 Polestar Engineered chassis tuning Brembo performance brakes in Swedish gold 22-inch Performance forged alloy wheels Swedish gold valve caps, seat belts Pirelli P-Zero 265/40R22 Nappa Pack (requires Plus Pack) $7000 Perforated Bridge of Weir Nappa leather, animal welfare-secured, in Zinc or Charcoal Rear comfort headrests Ventilated front seats with massage Brushed textile headliner Additional headrest speakers for Harman Kardon audio Standalone options Premium metallic paint $2300 Painted body cladding (requires Plus Pack) $1400 21-inch Sport wheels (not available with Pro Pack) $2500 Electric folding tow bar $2900 Electrochromic panoramic glass roof $2700 Privacy glass for rear side windows $700 AC charging cable $360 52 The Polestar 4 is the latest model in the range and continues to draw inspiration from the brand's Precept concept car. There are new interior materials and colours including Mist (inspired by fashion and sportswear trends), with fresh paint colours to reflect the brand's continued development.

Recycled and sustainably sourced materials, with blockchain ensuring Polestar knows where its materials come from, contribute to a calculatable cradle-to-gate CO2 output from 19.9 tons of CO 2 for the base car to 21.4 of CO 2 for the dual motor. 52 The LRSM develops 200kW and 343Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 7.1 seconds. It's outshone by the twin-motor LRDM which essentially doubles every stat, making 400kW and 686Nm while cutting the standard sprint claim to 3.8 seconds. Polesatar's WLTP range target is 610km for the LRSM and 580km for the LRDM (without Performance Pack) from the 94kWh (usable) NCM battery pack.

DC fast-charging peaks at 200kW (DC) for a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes, while AC can come on board at 22kW for flat-full in 5 hours and 30 minutes. Our original story, below, continues unchanged. 52 Click above for more Australian photos December 2023: Polestar 4 initial pricing and features revealed The Polestar 4 will join the list of rivals trying to beat Tesla's Model Y in 2024 with an entry point of $81,500. ✍🏻 Jez Spinks Key Points New Tesla Model Y alternative priced from $81,500

Long Range Single Motor and Dual Motor models confirmed

0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds! Pricing for the coupe-style SUV has been released on industry data site Redbook, with Polestar Australia yet to officially confirm details ahead of the model's release in the third quarter of next year.

Although the Polestar 4 will be positioned as one of many Model Y alternatives, the company has again tucked a number of features into expensive options packs, as outlined below. 52 Polestar 4 models and pricing Two models are listed, with the $81,500 Long Range Single Motor rear-wheel-drive Polestar 4 joined by a more powerful Long Range Dual Motor that costs from $92,150. The Single Motor model brings outputs of 200kW and 343Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds. The Dual Motor doubles those outputs to 400kW and 686Nm, with Polestar quoting a sprint time of 3.8 seconds. Output and performance Long Range Dual motor Long Range Single motor Power 400kW 200kW Torque 686Nm 343Nm Top speed 200km/h 180km/h 0-100km/h* 3.8 seconds 7.4 seconds Efficiency Long Range Dual motor Long Range Single motor Energy consumption* 16.7-16.8 kWh/100km 14.8-14.9 kWh/100km Range target (WLTP)* Up to 560km Up to 600km Drag coefficient 0.269 Cd 52 Features Standard equipment for both models, based on Redbook data, will include 20-inch alloy wheels, partial-leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, glass roof, and electric seats. According to the Redbook site, an extensive list of options includes big items such as a panoramic roof, 21-inch wheels, “animal welfare” Nappa-leather interior upgrade, and various packages.