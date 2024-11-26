WhichCar
2024 Polestar 4 pricing and features

Pricing and specifications confirmed by Polestar as new 4 goes on-sale

Mike Stevens
WhichCar Staff
November: 2025 Polestar 4 Australian photos added

As the Polestar 4 closes in on its Australian launch, at last, the company has released local photos.

Pricing has also improved recently, compared to the numbers released in February.

At in its initial announcement in February, the 2025 Polestar 4 was listed with an opening price of $81, 500 before on-road costs for the Long Range Single Motor (LRSM) variant.

In September, that starting point was reduced to $78,500 before on-road costs, and that's where it remains now.

The more powerful Long Range Dual Motor (LRDM) also fell in price, reduced from $93,080 to $88,350, again before on-road costs.

Importantly, the LRDM slipping below the luxury car tax threshold for low-emission vehicles ($91,387) means both variants now benefit from savings in on-road costs.

Mike Stevens

NOTE: The below story is otherwise unchanged.

February: 2025 Polestar 4 pricing announced

The Polestar 4 is officially on sale in Australia and Europe, with the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 rival getting tweaks to option pack pricing.

✍🏻 John Law

Production for Australia is scheduled to start in mid-2024 following deliveries in China kicking off late last year.

Local arrivals are expected to commence in August following the launch of Polestar 3.

Polestar hasn't messed with the 4's pricing since we first saw it, the Long Range Single Motor (LRSM) is still $81,500 before on-road costs and the Dual Motor (LRDM) remains at $92,150.

VariantPrice (excluding on-road costs)
Long Range Single Motor$81,500
Long Range Dual Motor$93,050
The standard specification includes 20-inch alloy wheels, Tailored Knit upholstery made from recycled materials, a 15.4-inch touchscreen running Android Automotive operating system, rear seat touchscreen, the Pilot Pack, and more.

20-inch alloy wheelsPower seats with driver's memory
15.4-inch landscape touchscreen10.2-inch digital driver's display
Android Automotive operating system with built-in Google Assistant, Maps, Play Store, with downloadable apps, OTA software updates, and wireless Apple CarplayAnimal mode
Built-in dashcam and 4x USB-C connectors100% recycled plastic ECONYL textile floor mats
Cleanzone climate control with heatpump15W wireless charging pad
Tailored Knit upholsteryEight-speaker sound system
Polestar app with vehicle functionality and smart home integration, digital key, NFC card, key fobLED headlights with active beam
Retractable door handlesFull-LED rear light bar with persistent light signature, automatic dimming
Illuminated Polestar emblem4 cup holders (2 front, 2 rear)
There have been changes to the cost of Polestar's packs, with pricing for the Plus, Performance and Nappa Packs all dropping.

Plus Pack $8000
14.7-inch head-up displayTri-zone climate control with air quality monitoring
14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audioRear climate control and entertainment screen
Pixel LED headlights with Adaptive High BeamHeated rear seats
22 kW AC charging limitHeated steering wheel
Powered steering column with profile memoryAutomatic dimming side mirrors
Easy ingress/egressStar Knit illuminated interior deco
Extended electric adjustment settings for front seatsMicroTech upholstery in Charcoal, or Tailored Knit upholstery in Mist, with Zinc deco
Electric reclining rear seatsHands-free operation for powered tailgate
Performance Pack (requires Plus Pack) $7200
Polestar Engineered chassis tuningBrembo performance brakes in Swedish gold
22-inch Performance forged alloy wheelsSwedish gold valve caps, seat belts
Pirelli P-Zero 265/40R22
Nappa Pack (requires Plus Pack) $7000
Perforated Bridge of Weir Nappa leather, animal welfare-secured, in Zinc or CharcoalRear comfort headrests
Ventilated front seats with massageBrushed textile headliner
Additional headrest speakers for Harman Kardon audio
Standalone options
Premium metallic paint$2300
Painted body cladding (requires Plus Pack)$1400
21-inch Sport wheels (not available with Pro Pack)$2500
Electric folding tow bar$2900
Electrochromic panoramic glass roof$2700
Privacy glass for rear side windows$700
AC charging cable$360
The Polestar 4 is the latest model in the range and continues to draw inspiration from the brand's Precept concept car.

There are new interior materials and colours including Mist (inspired by fashion and sportswear trends), with fresh paint colours to reflect the brand's continued development.

Recycled and sustainably sourced materials, with blockchain ensuring Polestar knows where its materials come from, contribute to a calculatable cradle-to-gate CO2 output from 19.9 tons of CO2 for the base car to 21.4 of CO2 for the dual motor.

The LRSM develops 200kW and 343Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint of 7.1 seconds.

It's outshone by the twin-motor LRDM which essentially doubles every stat, making 400kW and 686Nm while cutting the standard sprint claim to 3.8 seconds.

Polesatar's WLTP range target is 610km for the LRSM and 580km for the LRDM (without Performance Pack) from the 94kWh (usable) NCM battery pack.

DC fast-charging peaks at 200kW (DC) for a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes, while AC can come on board at 22kW for flat-full in 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Our original story, below, continues unchanged.

Click above for more Australian photos

December 2023: Polestar 4 initial pricing and features revealed

The Polestar 4 will join the list of rivals trying to beat Tesla's Model Y in 2024 with an entry point of $81,500.

✍🏻 Jez Spinks

Key Points

  • New Tesla Model Y alternative priced from $81,500
  • Long Range Single Motor and Dual Motor models confirmed
  • 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds!

Pricing for the coupe-style SUV has been released on industry data site Redbook, with Polestar Australia yet to officially confirm details ahead of the model's release in the third quarter of next year.

Although the Polestar 4 will be positioned as one of many Model Y alternatives, the company has again tucked a number of features into expensive options packs, as outlined below.

Polestar 4 models and pricing

Two models are listed, with the $81,500 Long Range Single Motor rear-wheel-drive Polestar 4 joined by a more powerful Long Range Dual Motor that costs from $92,150.

The Single Motor model brings outputs of 200kW and 343Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.4 seconds. The Dual Motor doubles those outputs to 400kW and 686Nm, with Polestar quoting a sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

Output and performanceLong Range Dual motorLong Range Single motor
Power400kW200kW
Torque686Nm343Nm
Top speed200km/h180km/h
0-100km/h*3.8 seconds7.4 seconds
EfficiencyLong Range Dual motorLong Range Single motor
Energy consumption*16.7-16.8 kWh/100km14.8-14.9 kWh/100km
Range target (WLTP)*Up to 560kmUp to 600km
Drag coefficient0.269 Cd
Features

Standard equipment for both models, based on Redbook data, will include 20-inch alloy wheels, partial-leather upholstery, dual-zone climate, glass roof, and electric seats.

According to the Redbook site, an extensive list of options includes big items such as a panoramic roof, 21-inch wheels, “animal welfare” Nappa-leather interior upgrade, and various packages.

A $10,400 Plus Pack adds a long list of niceties, including electric seats front and rear, heated rear seats, rear colour display, hands-free tailgate, head-up display, and a premium audio system.

Dimensions and weight
Wheelbase2999mm
Length4839mm
Height1544mm
Width incl. mirrors2139mm
Ground clearance166mm
Turning circle kerb to kerb11.6m
Kerb weight2232-2351kg
Weight distribution50:50
Front storage compartment15 litres
Rear luggage capacity500 litres
Rear cargo capacity1536 litres
Towing capacity2000kg (dual), 1500kg (single)
Tongue weight limit100kg
Roof load limit75kg
A $9360 Performance Pack incorporates 22-inch wheels, high-performance tyres, and performance brakes.

The Polestar 4's pricing positions it closely to the $78,400 Model Y Long Range, though the Tesla features all-wheel drive, while the higher-specced (GT-Line) rear-drive version of the Kia EV6 large electric SUV costs from $79,550.

Polestar 4 will sit between the Swedish brand's first model, the Polestar 2 sedan, and the slightly larger Polestar 3 SUV due mid 2024 – tripling the size of the local line-up.

