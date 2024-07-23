2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing and features

Snapshot Two new battery sizes to boost range

N Line pack adds exclusive stying options

Prices start from $69,800

Hyundai has revealed the 2025 updates for its boldly styled Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV. Changes include design revisions, safety upgrades and increased range.

A new front and rear bumper, rear spoiler and an additional windscreen wiper are now added to the variants, along with revised 19- and 20-inch alloys wheels. Also available for the Dynamiq and Epiq variants are an N Line option which adds exclusive bumpers, glass black mirror housings, and N Line specific 20-inch wheels.

Fans of physical buttons will enjoy knowing the revised centre console now includes controls for the seat heating and ventilation systems, while touchscreen aficionados will be satisfied with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“With greater range and an array of safety and technology upgrades, the refreshed 2025 iteration of our award-winning IONIQ 5 gives EV buyers an even more persuasive SUV package,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee said.

Known for its extensive testing on local roads, Hyundai claims the 2025 IONIQ 5 will have improved ride and handling through a comprehensive revision to chassis rigidity and suspension tunes. This seeks to improve NVH, stability and the all-important criteria of steering response and handling.