2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing and features

Snapshot
- Two new battery sizes to boost range
- N Line pack adds exclusive stying options
- Prices start from $69,800
Hyundai has revealed the 2025 updates for its boldly styled Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV. Changes include design revisions, safety upgrades and increased range.
A new front and rear bumper, rear spoiler and an additional windscreen wiper are now added to the variants, along with revised 19- and 20-inch alloys wheels. Also available for the Dynamiq and Epiq variants are an N Line option which adds exclusive bumpers, glass black mirror housings, and N Line specific 20-inch wheels.
Fans of physical buttons will enjoy knowing the revised centre console now includes controls for the seat heating and ventilation systems, while touchscreen aficionados will be satisfied with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
“With greater range and an array of safety and technology upgrades, the refreshed 2025 iteration of our award-winning IONIQ 5 gives EV buyers an even more persuasive SUV package,” Hyundai Motor Company Australia Chief Executive Officer, Ted Lee said.
Known for its extensive testing on local roads, Hyundai claims the 2025 IONIQ 5 will have improved ride and handling through a comprehensive revision to chassis rigidity and suspension tunes. This seeks to improve NVH, stability and the all-important criteria of steering response and handling.
Two larger battery sizes are now being offered to deliver more range, with Standard Range variants coming with a 63kWh battery and the Extended Range receiving the same 85kWh unit from the bonkers IONIQ 5 N.
This will provide the Standard Range model with a WLTP range of 440km, and the Extended Range up to an expected 570km. Power figures for the Standard Range have the car delivering 125kW and 350Nm, while the Extended Range providing 168kW and 350Nm.
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 battery and powertrain
|Battery
|Standard Range 63 kWh
|Extended Range 84 kWh
|Drive
|Rear Wheel Drive
|Rear Wheel Drive
|HTRAC Dual Motor AWD
|Motor power
|125 kW
|168 kW
|74 kW + 165 kW
|Motor torque
|350 Nm
|350 Nm
|255Nm + 350 Nm
|WLTP Range
|440 km (19” wheel)
|570 km (19” wheel) 530 km (20” wheel) 512 km (N Line)
|500 km (20” wheel) 495 km (N Line)
Pricing
|Battery
|Drivetrain
|IONIQ 5
|DYNAMIQ
|EPIQ
|63kWh
|2WD
|$69,800
|-
|-
|84kWh
|2WD
|$75,800
|$80,800
|$84,300
|AWD
|-
|$85,300
|$88,800
Options
|2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 option pricing
|Matte Premium Paint
|$1,000
|N Line Option Pack - Available on DYNAMIQ variants onwards
|$2,500
|Digital Mirror Pack - Available on EPIQ variants
|$3,000
Safety inclusions for the revised IONIQ 5 include forward collision avoidance, smart cruise control, and intelligent front lighting (IFS).
