2020 Mitsubishi ASX review

The ASX now comes in five specification grades, each front-wheel drive.
You can spend as little as possible and have an ASX ES. That will get you cloth seat trim, manual transmission, and the other features shared by every ASX. Auto transmission is an extra-cost option.
For a little more you can have the ASX MR, which has all the features found in the ES but adds sporty touches including: Leather appointed steering wheel, shift knob and park brake with red stitching; black alloy wheels, black door mirrors and blackened grille;, front fog lamps; aluminium pedals and keyless entry/start and privacy glass.
For about $2500 more you can add Mitsubishi’s Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) to the ES or MR that brings lane departure warning, auto high beam, reversing sensors, blind spot warning, lane change assist rear cross traffic alert, front fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, and dusk-sensing headlamps.
The LS comes with ADAS as standard, along with keyless entry and ignition, privacy glass, roof rails, and chrome interior door handles.
Next up price wise is the GSR, which adds more sporty touches to the MR including the more powerful 2.4-litre engine, paddle shifters, rear spoiler, Micro suede and synthetic leather seating, black interior headlining, and six-speaker audio system.
The most expensive ASX, the Exceed, draws on the LS spec but adds a host of features including the 2.4-litre engine, more stylish two tone 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-levelling headlights, panoramic sun roof, leather appointed seats, heated front seats, four-way power adjusted driver’s seat, TomTom navigation and nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate premium audio.