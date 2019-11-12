2020 Mitsubishi ASX review

What about safety in an ASX? Expand Section

Every ASX has autonomous emergency braking, anti-lock brakes, stability control, seven airbags, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and LED daytime running lights (which make it easier for other drivers to see you).



The auto braking on an ASX accepts signals from radar and camera sensors that can also detect pedestrians and cyclists. Mitsubishi says it is effective at preventing or mitigating a collision at speeds up to 80km/h. (It also responds to pedestrians at speeds up to 65km/h.)



If it detects a hazard ahead (typically another car that has slowed suddenly), it will intervene in three stages. First, it will sound a warning. If you ignore the warning, it will brake automatically at part pressure. If you ignore that and a collision appears imminent, it will initiate a full-pressure emergency stop.



In addition, ASX ES and MR with ADAS, LS, GSR and Exceed variants bring you lane-departure warning, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitor, front fog-lights, dusk-sensing headlights and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.



The Lane departure warning uses a camera to monitor road markings. Should you be about to drift into an adjacent lane on the highway without indicating – perhaps from distraction or fatigue – it will trigger an audio-visual warning, and rear-cross traffic alert senses if a car is approaching from either side when you’re reversing.



There are two airbags in front of the driver and front passenger; one outside each front seat to protect you at chest level from side impacts; a curtain airbag stretching down each side of the car at head level to protect passengers front and rear from side impacts; and finally an airbag to protect the driver’s knees.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has rated the ASX’s safety at its maximum five stars, most recently in November 2016.