BYD drew plenty of eyeballs at Auto Shanghai 2025 with the launch of the Seal 06 DM-i – not least because it’s a wagon.

Aimed at families, the Seal 06 DM-i wagon follows on from the Chinese launch of the sedan version last year and is a more spacious addition to BYD’s electric vehicle line-up. A panoramic sunroof creates a bright and airy cabin, while the LED headlights and taillights add a touch of high-tech flair to the exterior.

The interior is minimalist and functional, with a large, curved OLED touchscreen controlling the vehicle’s connectivity, infotainment and driver assist systems.

Car News China

Under the hood, the Seal 06 DM-i wagon runs BYD’s next-generation DM-i hybrid technology, offering a claimed driving range of more than 1000km on a single tank. The hybrid powertrain also delivers an estimated combined fuel economy of 1.9 litres per 100km.

The vehicle’s tech includes the latest in smart driving features, including Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities and an AI-powered voice assistant that can control the car’s functions, entertainment, and navigation, as well as interact with smart home devices for a seamless transition between home and travel.

Car News China

The Seal 06’s safety suite includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera system. The vehicle also features an advanced air purification system that not only filters out pollutants but also monitors the air quality inside the cabin, ensuring a healthy environment for passengers.

As a family-oriented product, seating and cargo are configurable. The third row of seats can be folded flat to create a large luggage area, while the second row seats can slide and recline, providing maximum legroom and comfort.

BYD says parts of the Seal 06 DM-i have been constructed using recycled materials and it employs a bi-directional charging system, allowing it to act as a mobile power source for the home or other electric devices during emergencies.

No word as yet on whether it will be offered in Australia.