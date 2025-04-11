Rapidly expanding brand BYD has confirmed earlier rumours it would make a significant change to its product warranty for Australian customers, expanding its six-year/150,000km coverage from bumper-to-bumper and adding an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

The new arrangement will apply to all models and is backdated to cover vehicles from BYD’s first Australian deliveries in August 2022.

Previously the brand’s six-year warranty excluded certain parts, with elements such as the infotainment touchscreen and shock absorbers covered only for three years or 60,000km (whichever comes first). Other parts such as lights, suspension and ball joints are covered were covered for four years or 100,000km.

BYD made the announcement as it said it had marked over 40,000 sales in Australia.

The warranty includes the Power Battery pack and Drive Unit which are covered for a period of eight years or 160,000 km, whichever occurs first, while all other components are subject to a six-year / 150,000km warranty.

BYD also announced its SEALION 7, its electric SUV launched here in February, had achieved a five-star ANCAP, joining the much-hyped BYD SHARK 6.

