After years of glacial evolution, the 2025 BYD Shark 6 is a genuine revolution in the dual-cab ute segment.

It’s the first plug-in hybrid ute available in Australia and its cutting-edge powertrain gives it segment-leading power and performance as well as impressive fuel efficiency and vehicle-to-load practicality.

Loaded with kit at a price that significantly undercuts most of the established offerings, it will play a pivotal role in BYD’s ambitions to become the number one sales force in Australia.

Here’s the story to this point and everything you need to know about the 2025 BYD Shark 6.

Jump Ahead

March 2025: BYD sales leap on strength of Shark 6 ute

BYD notched back-to-back record sales months in Australia with 4,811 vehicles sold in March 2025 thanks to new product like the Sealion 7 electric SUV and Shark 6 PHEV ute.

According to VFACTS, Australia’s national vehicle sales report, the brand’s 4,811 sales result marks a 100 per cent increase in year-on-year figures and a big increase on the 3,281 sales of the month before it.

In particular, the new Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute sold strongly with 2,810 registrations or 58 per cent of the company’s March sales with buyers taking delivery before the FBT exemption on plug-in hybrids ended on April 1.

January 2025: Deliveries commence

The first examples of the BYD Shark are now reaching customers as EVDirect attempts to fulfil more than 5000 orders placed by customers.

Sales have not yet been confirmed as the Shark is yet to be added to the official VFACTS reporting and deliveries have been slowed by recent port issues.

There is some pressure on delivery dates due to the looming cessation of Fringe Benefit Tax exemptions for plug-in hybrid vehicles on April 1, 2025.

October 2024: Factory-backed Ironman accessories

One of the difficulties with new entries into the dual-cab market is accessory support, but BYD’s local distributor, EVDirect, has partnered with Ironman 4×4 to offer a range of accessories for the Shark.

The accessories can be added when purchasing the vehicle and are backed by BYD’s six-year/150,000km warranty.

Offerings include a bullbar with integrated light bar, roof rack, manual and electric tonneau covers and canopies.

October 2024: Full pricing and specifications

The 2025 BYD Shark is now available to order with an eye-catching price tag of $57,900 plus on-road costs. Only one variant is currently available and BYD has said the current price is an introductory offer, so this may rise at a later date.

As mentioned below in an earlier update, the Shark is powered by a combination of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol and dual electric motors which produce 321kW/650Nm.

A 29.58kW Blade battery provides up to 100km (NEDC) of electric range and gives the Shark vehicle-to-load capability.

It’s loaded with equipment including leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen with wireless smartphone mirroring, heated and ventilated front seats, eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and 10.25-inch digital instrument display.

Dimensions

Overall length 5457mm Overall width 1971mm Overall height 1925mm Wheel track (front and rear) 1660mm Wheelbase 2920mm Minimum turning radius 5.50m Tray capacity 1200L Kerb weight 2710kg GVM 1660mm Wheel track (front and rear) 3500kg Seating capacity 6

Off-road dimensions

Approach angle 31.0 Departure angle 19.3 Ramp-over angle 17.0 Ground clearance 230mm Maximum wading depth 700mm

Australian sales of the 2025 BYD Shark will commence on October 29 and contrary to expectations below of a circa-$70,000 price tag, BYD says the Shark will start below $60,000.

May 2024: BYD Shark revealed!

The 2025 BYD Shark has been officially revealed ahead of its Australian launch, where it will look to bite chunks out of the sales of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton and more.

It’s one of the biggest fish in the sea, measuring 5457mm long, 1971mm wide and 1925mm tall, bigger in every dimension than a Ford Ranger. But while it’s visually familiar, the Shark’s mechanical makeup is like nothing else in the segment.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol and dual electric motors combine for an impressive 321kW, giving the Shark the ability to sprint to 100km/h in 5.7sec yet return a combined fuel consumption claim of 7.5L/100km.

One of BYD’s lithium-iron phosphate ‘Blade’ batteries is integrated into the chassis and provides up to 100km of electric-only range, though this claim is made using the less strenuous NEDC test cycle, like wise the Shark’s total 840km range.

According the BYD, the Shark will prioritise using the electric motors for “up to 80 per cent of total journeys” before switching to hybrid running. Vehicle-to-load capability will also allow tools or appliances to be powered using the battery.

Another unique feature of the Shark is its independent coil-sprung rear end, rather than the live axle and leaf springs typically found beneath dual cabs. This should pay dividends in terms of on-road comfort and handling and the 835kg payload is competitive, but maximum towing is only 2500kg rather than the usual 3500kg.

Inside, the Shark has a high level of equipment, including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging and a head-up display.

On the safety front, there’s autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control with BYD expecting a five-star ANCAP rating when the Shark is tested in due course.

Mexican pricing of 899,980 pesos converts to around $80,000 locally, but it’s expected the Shark will come in under this to align with the likes of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak, Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain and Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

Powertrain

Drivetrain AWD Front motor type Permanent magnet, synchronous motor Front motor maximum power 170kW Front motor maximum torque 310Nm Rear motor type Permanent magnet, synchronous motor Rear motor maximum power 150kW Rear motor maximum torque 340Nm Engine type Hybrid special longitudinal 1.5T Engine maximum power 135kW Engine maximum torque 260Nm Maximum power 321kW Maximum torque 650Nm Fuel tank capacity 60L Combined fuel consumption 7.9L/100km Combined range 800km

We now know when we’ll get our first official look at the new BYD ute, which we now know will be called the Shark.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BYD said: “Get ready for BYD SHARK’S global debut in Mexico City, Mexico, and witness the strength and innovation behind our new Pickup Truck. Mark your calendars for May 14, 2024, it’s here to redefine green mobility to the next level.”

Performance

Acceleration (0-100km/h) 5.7 seconds Electric range 100km Battery type BYD Blade Battery capacity 29.58kWh CO2 emissions 46g/km Combined fuel consumption 2.0L/100km Energy consumption 212Wh/km

November 2023: BYD Ute imagined

Thanks to the earlier patent images, we’ve been able to conjure up some renderings of the 2025 BYD ute that we’re fairly certain, while speculative, are pretty close to the money.

October 2023: BYD Ute leaked

Patent images of the new BYD ute have been uncovered by CarNewsChina, providing our first concrete look at the hotly anticipated dual-cab.

Earlier camouflaged spy pics have provided a good indication of the ute’s overall proportions, but the patent images fill in some details, including a Ford-style front end with C-shaped headlights, bold BYD grille, heavily flared front guards and a long wheelbase.

There are also plenty of body adornments, including a front bash plate, side steps, sports bar and integrated roof rails, while the overhead view even reveals a sunroof. Another unique feature is the blacked-out pillars giving the impression of a ‘floating’ roof.

Powertrain details are still unconfirmed, but it’s expected the BYD will launch with a plug-in hybrid system – potentially beating the Ford Ranger PHEV to market as Australia’s first plug-in ute – with a battery electric version to arrive later.

BYD has said the ute will wear an ‘Ocean Series’ moniker. Traditionally, BYD’s pure electric models have had animal names – such as the Seal and Dolphin – while plug-ins are named after vessels, like the Frigate medium SUV and Landing Ship people mover not offered in Australia.

September 2023: BYD Ute confirmed for Australia

BYD’s local sales ambitions will be bolstered by the addition of a ute in 2024, according to EV Direct CEO Luke Todd.

Concrete details are still scarce as the ute is yet to be officially revealed, even in its Chinese home market, but spy shots reveal a full-size dual-cab to rival the likes of the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, while inside large digital screens suggest a modern interior.

The BYD ute will be one of the first electrified offerings in the segment, though to what extent is currently unclear, and it will be extensively tested in Australia to ensure it’s tough enough for local conditions.

Unlike some Chinese manufacturers, that have separate brands for passenger and commercial vehicles, the new ute wears prominent BYD branding on its grille. The working codename for the project is ‘F pick-up’ but given the brand’s other offerings, an aquatic-themed name would seem a safe bet.

Safety features