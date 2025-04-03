BYD is celebrating back-to-back record sales months in Australia with 4,811 vehicles sold in March thanks to new product like the Sealion 7 electric SUV and Shark 6 PHEV ute.

According to VFACTS, Australia’s national vehicle sales report, the brand’s 4,811 sales result marks a 100 per cent increase in year-on-year figures and a big increase on the 3,281 sales of the month before it.

In particular, the new Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute sold strongly with 2,810 registrations or 58 per cent of the company’s March sales with buyers taking delivery before the FBT exemption on plug-in hybrids ended on April 1.

The new Sealion 7 electric SUV’s 573 sales in March was positive and a big improvement on the 157 deliveries from the month before.

In total, 8,767 BYDs have been registered in Australia this year and the brand recently celebrated its 40,000th local sale.

“The momentum is undeniable,” Head of Marketing at BYD’s Australian importer EVDirect, Kate Hornstein said. “Following two recent launches, we’ve achieved a remarkable 196% increase compared to March 2024—surpassing category growth and reinforcing the strength of the brand and product strategy. These launches have further cemented BYD’s place in Australian automotive culture, and this record-breaking March result is a testament to the growing trust in BYD”.

BYD Australian sales March 2025:

Atto 3: 358

Dolphin: 86

Seal: 196

Sealion 6: 790

Sealion 7: 573

Shark 6: 2,810

Did you buy a new BYD in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below.