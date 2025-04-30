That satisfying click as your car unlocks without fumbling for keys? It’s the kind of modern magic we’ve quickly come to love.

Keyless entry and start systems offer sleek convenience, but this very technology exposes a hidden vulnerability: sophisticated car theft. Welcome to the age of the ‘relay attack’.

It sounds like science fiction, but it’s a disturbing reality across Australia. Thieves, armed with inexpensive signal-boosting devices (sometimes costing as little as $20), can capture the radio frequency signal your key fob constantly emits. They amplify it, tricking your car into thinking the key is nearby, allowing them to unlock and even drive away your vehicle in seconds – all without the original key. Even top brands have proven susceptible.

Data reveals the alarming frequency of car theft in Australia, with a vehicle stolen approximately every 11 minutes. Vehicle theft soared by nearly 27 per cent across Australia in the 12 months leading up to March 2024, totalling almost 70,000 stolen vehicles.

So, how do you protect yourself from this invisible threat? The solution is surprisingly straightforward: Fight technology with technology. The Aus Security Products Key Fob Faraday Pouch acts as a personal shield for your key fob. Utilising proven Faraday cage principles, this pouch creates an impenetrable barrier, blocking 100 per cent of the RFID, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth signals thieves try to exploit. Simply place your fob inside the specially lined main pocket, seal the reliable Velcro closure, and your car’s security system remains uncompromised.

Crafted from durable, water-resistant PU leather, the pouch is designed for daily life. Its compact size fits most fobs comfortably. Beyond vehicle security, a secondary front pocket offers RFID protection for bank cards, shielding them from remote skimming.

In a world where digital threats are ever-evolving, taking simple, effective precautions is key. Investing in a Faraday pouch offers significant peace of mind, ensuring your vehicle remains exactly where you left it.