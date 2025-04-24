Struggling manufacturer Nissan has hosted two important product reveals at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show with the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid ute and N7 electric sedan.

Using its joint venture with Chinese car maker Dongfeng, Nissan will take on BYD in its home market with the new vehicles aimed straight at current BYD products like the Shark ute, and based on products already sold in China but with different styling and features.

Frontier Pro

To only be offered as a plug-in hybrid, the Frontier Pro uses a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor integrated into the gearbox for outputs of “over” 302kW/800Nm.

Featuring a 33kWh battery, the Frontier Pro is reportedly capable of travelling 135km on electric power, 1,046km on hybrid power and offering the crucial 3,500kg capacity.

But while the Frontier Pro was revealed in China, Nissan executives have confirmed that it will be eventually sold in more global markets – possibly including Australia, where it will be differentiated from the more heavy duty next-generation Navara.

The Frontier Pro’s interior looks luxurious in comparison to the current Navara with a lemon-coloured leather-covered interior with a 14.6-inch touchscreen.

N7

Another joint venture with Dongfeng based on one of its models, the Nissan N7 is the brand’s first electric sedan and will rival cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 in the critical Chinese new car market. Unlike the Frontier Pro, global sales plans for the N7 are yet to be announced.

Measuring almost five metres long, the N7 is a large sedan that offers up to 635km of electric driving range on the Chinese cycle and features a coefficient of just 0.208.

Two lithium ion phosphate (LFP) batteries will be available: 58kWh and 73kWh, both with a 400-volt architecture for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 19 minutes. All N7s are front-wheel drive and 160kW and 200kW power outputs will be available.

Inside the N7 is a luxurious cabin with lots of leather trim and futuristic design elements. The front seats use an adaptive AI-based posture system and 12-point massaging functionality, while a 15.6-inch touchscreen features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 14 speakers.

The Nissan Frontier Pro will go on sale in China and other markets later in 2025 and 2026, with local plans yet to be confirmed.