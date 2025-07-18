German technology group Rheinmetall has taken a major step toward solving one of the biggest challenges in urban electric vehicle adoption: where to charge.

After a successful 12-month pilot program in Cologne, the company has officially commenced mass production of its discreet “Curb Charger” – an EV charger built directly into roadside kerbing.

Unlike traditional charging stations, which can be bulky and visually intrusive, the Curb Charger sits flush with the footpath. This preserves valuable public space, reduces visual clutter, and eliminates potential pedestrian obstructions – an issue frequently cited by city planners. During the pilot phase, the chargers performed reliably through over 2,800 individual charging sessions, delivering more than 50 megawatt-hours of electricity with a technical uptime exceeding 99 per cent.

Each unit features a weatherproof, IP68-rated design with built-in heating, ensuring durability and functionality in harsh conditions. Drivers can connect using a standard Type 2 cable and activate charging via smartphone app or RFID card. The charger includes 4G and Ethernet connectivity for real-time monitoring, with smart modular components that allow quick, tool-free electronic replacement in case of malfunction.

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall’s innovative kerbside charging solution has already received accolades for its practical design, winning recognition at the Red Dot Awards. Its rollout is part of a broader strategy to support the growing demand for public EV infrastructure in space-constrained city environments. With plans for broader European deployment already underway, including interest from cities like Dublin, Rheinmetall is positioning its Curb Charger as a game-changing tool for the electrified future.

The system’s success highlights the growing need for flexible, integrated EV infrastructure that blends seamlessly with urban streetscapes. As more cities look to reduce emissions and ban petrol and diesel vehicles from inner areas, discreet, durable solutions like Rheinmetall’s Curb Charger could be key to enabling the transition.

By making EV charging more accessible without adding visual or spatial burden, this flush-fit solution could soon become a familiar feature on city streets around the world.