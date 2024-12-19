Albanese Government to back $150 million in low-interest EV loans

The Albanese Government has announced a $150 million program to make electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible for Australians earning under $100,000 annually and for essential workers.

Snapshot Loans target new and used EVs up to $55,000, with interest rates up to 5% below standard rates

FCAI highlights EVs made up just 7.4% of new car sales in 2024, well below forecasts

Industry seeks extended FBT concessions for PHEVs and tariff removal for light commercial EVs

Delivered through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank, the program provides discounted loans for new and used EVs priced up to $55K, as well as financing for home EV charging equipment.

The loans offer interest rates up to 5 percentage points lower than standard rates, potentially saving borrowers over $8000 on a $40,000 loan over a seven-year term.

Eligible applicants include those earning less than $100,000 annually and workers in key roles such as healthcare, education, policing, firefighting, and other emergency services.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said: “Discounted loans help remove barriers to ownership, helping more Australians drive cars that can save them thousands of dollars a year.”

This initiative follows other government moves, including: The removal of the 5% import tariff on EVs

Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemptions for leased EVs under the Electric Car Discount scheme

Investments to triple the number of fast-charging locations across Australia since 2022

With the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) coming into effect on 1 January 2025, these measures aim to support the transition to cleaner vehicles.

FCAI acknowledges government action but calls for broader measures

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) welcomed the initiative but emphasised ongoing challenges in the EV market.

FCAI head Tony Weber said that battery EVs accounted for only 7.4% of new vehicle sales in 2024, significantly below the forecasted 11.1%, or approximately 135,000 units.