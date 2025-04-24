The BYD Yangwang U8L has been revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025 as the new flagship of the BYD range. Measuring a huge 5.4 metres long, the U8L is even larger than Range Rover, Toyota LandCruiser and Nissan Patrol rivals.

Shown in a distinctive gold and black two-tone paint job and huge 23-inch wheels, the U8L also features 24-carat gold badging.

Yangwang, BYD’s premium brand, launched the U8 in China in 2023 priced at around A$220,000 while the U9 battery-electric supercar joined the line-up in 2024.

Under the bonnet of the U8L is a plug-in hybrid drivetrain combining a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with four electric motors making a total of 880kW of power and 1280Nm of torque. The standard U8 hits 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and it hits a limited top speed of 200km/h.

The claimed driving range for the U8 on the Chinese cycle is 1000km with 180km under electric power alone from its 49kWh battery. It can be DC fast charged up to 110kW, and supports vehicle-to-load functionality as well.

The U8L features the same emergency water flotation system as the U8, as well as the ability to perform at 360-degree tank turn on the spot.

The U8 has a maximum wading depth of 1000mm, which is extended to 1400mm in the Master Edition that also features a snorkel. Despite its huge 3460kg weight, the U8 can remain afloat for up to 30 minutes in deep water.

The U8L features the ‘God’s Eye A’ driver assistance system (ADAS). Utilising a three-LiDAR set-up, it supports functions such as Highway and Urban Navigate on Autopilot (NOA), automated parking, remote parking, and an automatic parking system.

While BYD is yet to reveal the U8L’s interior, it’s likely to be quite similar to the standard U8 with features such as Nappa leather upholstery, six screens – including a massive 23.6-inch screen for the front passenger, a 12.8-inch touchscreen and a 70-inch head-up display. Audio is handled by a 22-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

BYD is yet to confirm if the U8L will be headed to Australia, though it is produced in right-hand drive for the Thai market.