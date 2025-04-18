The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker electric SUV has been revealed at the New York Auto Show and appears to be a larger and more practical version of the company’s Solterra electric SUV. Using a dual-motor electric drivetrain with up to 280kW of power, the Trailseeker is the quickest production Subaru ever made with a 0-60mp/h (97km/h) time of just 4.4 seconds.

By comparison Subaru’s enduringly popular WRX STI does the same sprint in about five seconds.

Stylistically, the Trailseeker appears to be picking up the lifted wagon style where the Outback left off: it’s long and not that tall, despite its high-riding stance. Like the new Outback also revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show, the Trailseeker appears to be ready for off-road use thanks to lots of plastic cladding and tough-looking roof rails.

Like its petrol-powered siblings, the Trailseeker feature’s Subaru’s ‘X-Mode’ drive modes with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud settings, as well as grip control and hill descent control for off-road use. It can also reportedly tow up to 1590kg in the US.

Under the body of the Trailseeker is the same platform as the Solterra that’s shared with Toyota and used underneath the bz4X, with a 74.7kWh battery allowing for “more than” 260 miles (418km) of range – that’s in the US and based on lenient EPA figures. If it’s sold in Australia, the range will likely grow.

Inside the Trailseeker is a dashboard that’s near identical to the Solterra, with a 14-inch touchscreen using Toyota software and featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Subaru Australia is yet to confirm the Trailseeker for local sales, though with the local popularity of electric SUVs and the incoming NVES, it’s likely to be launched here eventually.