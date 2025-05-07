Swiss brand Tudor’s latest release – the limited-edition chronograph Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” – celebrates the brand’s deep ties to motorsport. Inspired by the 2025 livery of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, the new timepiece blends cutting-edge material engineering with decades of racing tradition.

First introduced to motorsport in the 1950s, Tudor’s timepieces have long traded on a reputation for precision and durability under pressure. The “Carbon 25” is is designed to honour this legacy with a tech-forward carbon fibre case – complete with carbon fibre end-links and a one-piece carbon tachymetric bezel – for maximum weight savings and performance.

Every detail of the 42mm chronograph has been engineered for the track. The lightweight case houses the COSC-certified Manufacture Calibre MT5813, a column wheel movement with vertical clutch and a robust 70-hour power reserve. The movement, based on Breitling’s B01 calibre but enhanced by Tudor with a silicon balance spring and unique finish, is built for high precision – boasting a daily rate variation of just -2/+4 seconds.

The racing heritage is equally visible on the dial. Set beneath a domed ‘racing white’ face are two hollowed black carbon fibre sub-counters and the iconic ‘Snowflake’ hands – an aesthetic nod to Tudor’s diver legacy. A 45-minute counter and a date aperture at 6 o’clock round out the complications. The pushers, finished in titanium, are inspired by the first generation of Tudor chronographs, adding a vintage touch to this otherwise futuristic design.

Only 2025 units of the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” will be produced, commemorating the 2025 season and reinforcing its exclusivity. Each watch is individually numbered on a PVD-coated titanium case back, giving collectors a rare opportunity to own a slice of racing history – no pit pass required.