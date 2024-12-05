Tudor to keep time at the 2025 Dakar Rally

Featuring a long-running tagline, ‘Born to Dare’, in its ad campaigns makes it unsurprising adventure-focused Swiss brand TUDOR have taken on the role of Official Timekeeper of the 2025 Dakar Rally.

The world’s most epic and gruelling off-road race will take place in Saudia Arabia from January 3-17, spans 14 days and thousands of kilometres across the vast and unforgiving terrain of the Empty Quarter, the largest desert on Earth.

As timekeeper TUDOR will have the responsibility to account for every second across stages such as the iconic Marathon and 48-hour chrono. The 2025 edition of the race will start in Bisha on January 3 and end in Shubaytah on January 17. In between the route will take competitors through the Empty Quarter, the largest sea of sand on the planet and unoccupied by humans.

The race uses a ‘rally raid’ format which means teams will use nothing but a roadbook with a route map to cross vast expanses of adverse terrain, sometimes driving for up to 12 hours straight, with special stages along the route.

The origins of ‘Dakar’, as it’s now known, can be traced back to the moment when Thierry Sabine, a French motorbike racer, lost his way during the 1977 Abidjan-Nice Rally and ended up stranded in the Sahara Desert.