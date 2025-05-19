The Black Bay Chrono brings together some of the brand’s finest traditions – sporty appeal, rugged wear and reliable timing performance – now with an updated model.

Marking five decades since the introduction of its Oysterdate chronograph in 1970, the revised Black Bay Chrono model in steel features a reworked case with two dial options and a stylish 3-link or 5-link bracelet, both with ‘T-Fi’ clasp.

Inspired by that first generation of chronographs, the new model is available in two 41mm steel case versions – matt black or opaline – with two hollowed sub-counters in contrasting colours on the dial to maximise legibility. A 45-minute counter and a date aperture positioned at 6 o’clock, stainless steel pushers and fixed bezel in stainless steel with a tachymetric scale insert in black anodised aluminium are all nods to the earlier designs.

A signature of the Black Bay style is the famous ‘Snowflake’ hands, crafted here to ensure optimum readability under the domed dial.

The heritage inspiration extends to the beautiful 5-link stainless steel bracelet or 3-link stainless steel ‘rivet style; bracelet, inspired by the folding riveted bracelets made by the brand in the 1950s and ’60s. These were famous for their stepped construction and having rivet heads for attaching the links, visible on the side of the bracelet. Both bracelets feature TUDOR’s ‘T-fit’ rapid adjustment clasp, allowing the wearer to carry out a fine, instant adjustment of the total length of the bracelet along an adjustment window of 8mm. The clasp also features ceramic ball bearings that ensure a smooth and secure closure in addition to adding a pleasing tactile element to the action of the clasp.

Powering the Chrono is the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813, certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) and with a silicon balance spring, 70-hour power reserve, a column wheel construction and vertical clutch. Where COSC allows an average variation in the daily rate of an uncased movement of between -4/+6 seconds’ variation per day, Tudor says it applies a -2/+4 seconds’ variation standard on the completely assembled watch.

Tudor’s art is to arm its retro-inspired timepieces with tech and styling improvements with each new iteration, and that mission is successfully achieved with the new Black Bay Chrono.