Constant change is nothing new in the car industry, as car makers try to stay ahead of trends, regulations and buyer tastes to best appeal to customers.

That need to manage change includes component makers, and car tyres are one of those components where improvements are constantly achieved through technology.

WhichCar by Wheels experienced this during a demonstration day held by Michelin, the world’s largest tyre manufacturer by revenue since 2021. The familiarisation for motoring media showcased its new Primacy 5 tyre launched during 2025, new rubber that differs from its sportier tyres such as the legendary Pilot Sport range in that it’s designed primarily for everyday drivers with regular cars, many of which would now likely be electric.

The importance of your car’s tyres is not restricted to drivers of high performance cars. In fact, considering a Primacy 5 buyer is more likely to use it in a wider range of conditions, the tyre choice is arguably even more important.

Michelin’s claim for the Primacy 5 is that it will last 24 per cent longer than comparable premium tyres, achieved via new ‘Silent Rib Gen-3’ technology that helps reduce vibration and noise reduction, an advance put to the test at the Michelin Primacy 5’s launch event at Sydney Motorsport Park.

To demonstrate the improved rolling resistance of the Primacy 5 and how it benefits electric vehicles in gaining extra range, Michelin staged a simple comparison using an MG 4 electric hatchback. The demo saw the car rolled from 40km/h to a stop using both a competitor brand and a set of Primacy 5s.

With competitor tyres fitted, the MG 4 rolled to a stop after 83 metres. On the Primacy 5s, it travelled a further 44 metres to reach 127 metres in total, backing up Michelin’s claim that EV buyers will benefit significantly from the Primacy 5 due to the extra range they provide.

For the second part of the Primacy 5 launch, we focused on its ability to grip in wet conditions using two Toyota Camrys as the test cars, again with one car using Primacy 5s and the other with a competitor tyre, driving through a wet slalom and braking section at 80km/h.

The difference between the Primacy 5 and the competitor tyre was obvious. Not only did the Camry fitted with those tyres feel more stable through the slalom section, but it stopped from 80km/h noticeably quicker.

For the third and final part of the Primacy 5 launch, we were testing its refinement. Back in the MG4, a car that is already fairly well refined, we took out the one fitted with competitor tyres first. The South Circuit at Sydney Motorsport Park features a lot of turns and while we could’ve taken it flat out – the MG 4 would be quite fun in that condition – we did it at a steady 60km/h, a speed that most Primacy 5 customers will use their tyres at.

We first completed a dry slalom section to test manoeuvrability and grip and then headed towards a ripple strip to test the Primacy 5’s quietness. Like the previous tests, the Primacy 5 really impressed in those conditions – the extra grip was noticeable in the slalom, while the MG 4’s cabin was definitely more hushed throughout the whole test.

It’s clear from the launch event that the Michelin Primacy 5 is an impressive tyre and one you should consider if you’re after a great all-rounder that’s safe and enhances your vehicle’s refinement and dynamics. Pricing for what is predicted to be the most popular size, the 215/55/R17 on cars such as the Camry, starts from $263 per tyre.

Sure, you can get cheaper tyres but tyres are the only thing that your vehicle touches the road with and are extremely important, especially in wet conditions. From what we’ve seen in testing, the Michelin Primacy 5 is worth every penny over its competitors.