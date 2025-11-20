TAG Heuer has introduced a new version of its famous Monaco Chronograph, unveiling a limited-production model that draws heavily on the atmosphere of Formula 1 night racing. The watch, capped at 600 units globally, is the latest evolution of a design first made famous more than 50 years ago.

The Monaco name has long been tied to motorsport culture and popularised well beyond watch-collecting circles thanks to Steve McQueen, who wore one in the 1971 film Le Mans. TAG Heuer has since continued to update the line with modern materials and movements, and the newest release extends that tradition with a focus on bold colour, exposed mechanics and high-contrast nighttime visibility.

2

The new edition centres on a 39mm case made from black DLC-coated titanium – lightweight, scratch-resistant and markedly different from the steel cases that defined early Monaco models. The dial is fully skeletonised, revealing the movement beneath while fading from violet to deep blue. TAG Heuer says the gradient is meant to evoke the transition from dusk to darkness, similar to the setting of night races in cities such as Singapore or Las Vegas.

Legibility in low light is a key theme. The chronograph’s hands and markers use multiple colours of Super-LumiNova to create distinct layers of illumination. Blue luminescence highlights the stopwatch function, while green is reserved for timekeeping. Purple lighting elements in the minute track and blue accents around the outer dial add further depth when viewed in the dark. The caseback carries the same colour palette, with an iridescent sapphire window shifting between blue and purple tones.

3

Inside, the watch runs on TAG Heuer’s in-house Calibre TH20-00 automatic movement, visible from both the front and rear thanks to the open-worked architecture. The movement is designed for improved efficiency and offers bidirectional winding for more consistent power delivery.

The strap mixes rubber with embossed leather and includes purple stitching to align with the dial’s colour theme. Each watch is individually numbered and delivered in special packaging created exclusively for the edition.

While the Monaco collection has taken many forms over the years, TAG Heuer’s latest release positions the watch squarely within the spectacle of modern motorsport, offering a highly stylised interpretation aimed at collectors drawn to the visual drama of racing after dark.