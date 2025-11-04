TAG Heuer has unveiled two new watches celebrating the legacy of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, continuing a partnership that began in the late 1980s. The limited-edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna models were launched during the São Paulo Grand Prix, expanding a collaboration that has spanned three decades and countless tributes to the Brazilian driver.

The first Senna special edition appeared in 1994, shortly after the three-time world champion’s death, and the relationship has since become one of the most enduring between a watchmaker and a sports icon. The 2025 releases mark a fresh chapter in that story, combining modern design with a nod to Senna’s racing heritage.

TAG Heuer first worked with Senna in 1988, the year he won his first world title. By 1993 he was an official brand ambassador, often seen wearing his chosen S/EL chronograph, a design now synonymous with his name. Over time, the partnership has become as much about values as aesthetics – precision, determination, and technical mastery.

Beyond the racetrack, TAG Heuer’s Senna collections have also contributed to the Instituto Ayrton Senna, a foundation created by the driver’s family to improve education for disadvantaged children in Brazil. The institute’s programs have reached millions of young people, extending Senna’s influence far beyond Formula 1.

The 44mm Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna automatic edition features a titanium case coated in black DLC and a forged carbon bezel. Its black dial is accented with the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag, and the caseback carries an engraving of Senna’s eyes behind his helmet – a reminder of his focus and drive. A yellow rubber strap and carbon details underscore the watch’s racing pedigree.

The 43mm quartz version reinterprets the S/EL bracelet worn by Senna throughout his career. With its interlocking steel links, black sunray dial, and bright yellow accents, it combines vintage inspiration with contemporary styling. Only 3,000 units will be produced.

Bianca Senna, CEO of the Senna Brand and Ayrton’s niece, said the partnership continues to embody her uncle’s competitive ethos. “Ayrton lived with determination, always pushing his limits,” she said. “These timepieces celebrate not only his victories but the way he faced life – with focus, excellence, and passion.”

TAG Heuer CEO Antoine Pin echoed that sentiment, describing the watches as a blend of “daring design and mechanical mastery.” More than 30 years after his passing, Ayrton Senna remains a benchmark of excellence in both racing and craftsmanship.