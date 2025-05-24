TAG Heuer is celebrating a historic first as the inaugural title partner of the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco with the launch of three distinctive new editions of its most iconic model – the Monaco.

These timepieces honor the brand’s enduring relationship with the principality and its storied motorsport legacy – just in time for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Each of the new TAG Heuer Monaco models highlights a unique aspect of the brand’s racing heritage and horological innovation, from vintage revival to cutting-edge design.

Monaco Chronograph x Gulf: A Tribute to Racing and Cinema

Limited to 971 pieces, the Monaco Chronograph x Gulf salutes the enduring partnership between TAG Heuer and Gulf Oil, as well as the iconic 1971 film Le Mans, where the original Monaco watch starred on the wrist of Steve McQueen.

Staying true to its roots, this edition features the historic 1969 design with the Calibre 11 automatic movement, a left-side crown, and a square water-resistant case that once redefined chronograph styling. Its fine-grained silver dial sports Gulf’s signature blue and orange racing stripes, echoing McQueen’s legendary Porsche 917K livery. A vintage Heuer logo anchors the watch firmly in its racing past.

Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch: Precision Born from the Track

Also limited to 970 pieces, the Monaco Chronograph Stopwatch pays homage to Heuer’s classic 1960s and ’70s stopwatches used in motorsport timing. This new edition blends vintage cues with modern materials, including a lightweight black DLC-coated titanium case.

Powered by the Calibre 11, it features a black circular dial framed by an opaline silver base, accented with a vivid red minute track and contrasting subdials for superior readability. Red details, blackened indices, and a perforated calfskin strap reinforce its sporty credentials. The watch is presented in exclusive packaging with a bespoke travel pouch, emanating serious collector appeal.

Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph: Engineering the Future

Breaking new ground in innovation, the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph showcases TAG Heuer’s futuristic vision. Its case is made from TH-Titanium, a proprietary alloy treated through a unique thermal process to achieve a dynamic, textured finish that is both tactile and visual.

Inside beats the ultra-light Calibre TH81-00, powering a rattrapante function highlighted by lime green accents on the hands and subdials. A floating rotor engraved with a checkered flag and hand-painted racing stripes further emphasize its motorsport DNA. From its titanium clasp to its hand-stitched strap, the watch exemplifies advanced craftsmanship and forward-looking design.

Together, these three Monaco models reflect TAG Heuer’s historic and ongoing connection to motor racing – timed perfectly for one of Formula 1’s most iconic events.