While it’s been closely associated with motor-racing since the days of Jack Heuer, TAG Heuer’s return as the official timekeeper of Formula 1 this season has given it renewed impetus to revisit one of its most popular collections from the 1980s.

Enter the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph collection, which debuted recently at the Watches and Wonders fair, with nine new models drawing directly from the styling and colourways of the 1986 originals.

Three of the new timepieces form what TAG Heuer describes as the ‘core’ collection – in classic black and white dial or deep blue, both with a steel bracelet, as well as a bold red. The remaining six models are limited editions combining black and red highlights, black and yellow, blue and black, white and green, white and red, and a green and red edition.

Originally in 35mm cases, the new models grow to 38mm but retain many other design elements. TAG Heuer describes the collection as having distinctive “décroché”, which means it straddles a space between elegance, sportiness and day-in-day-out wearing.

Subtle changes to the original are found on the dial – the hands have been reworked with new finishings to improve legibility. TAG Heuer shield motifs at twelve, six, and nine o’clock are applied and lumed, adding depth and readability to the dial. A printed minutes track reflects the colour scheme of the timepiece, while a date window replaces a shield at 3 o’clock. The distinctive TAG Heuer logo appears under the 12 o’clock index.

The new collection introduces TH-Polylight, a lightweight and durable new material that can be rendered in almost any colour. The new bidirectional bezel is crafted from the material, the element making a ‘refined’ mechanical sound when rotated.

The text on the dial – the collection’s name, ‘Formula 1’, followed by ‘Swiss Made’ and ‘Solargraph’ – indicates the major change from the 1980s version.

The news timepieces feature the TAG Heuer’s Solargraph cal. TH50-00 caliber, powered by natural or artificial light. The brand says a two-minute exposure to direct sunlight is enough to power the watch for an entire day. And once fully charged, after less than 40 hours in the sun, the watch can run for up to 10 months with no light exposure. If the watch stops, it only needs exposure to any light source for 10 seconds to get it started again. Plus the battery boasts an impressive 15-year lifespan.

All the models present either on a rubber strap embossed with the TAG Heuer logo, a rubber racing strap or a steel bracelet, offering the versatility at the heart of the new collection. For aficionados of the TAG Heuer back story, or those who just want a durable daily watch that ‘s stylish enough for day or evening wear, and doesn’t require winding or battery replacements, the new Formula 1 Solargraph collection presents plenty of options.

