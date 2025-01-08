TAG Heuer's Grand Return to Formula 1

TAG Heuer will come full circle in 2025 when it returns to Formula 1 as Official Timekeeper. The Swiss watchmaker's history with the sport is long and illustrious, starting with Jack Heuer's early association with the sport as its popularity rose in the 1960s. Celebrated driver Jochen Rindt famously wore a Heuer Autavia on his wrist throughout his career before his death during the 1970 Italian Grand Prix. In 1969, driver Jo Siffert was recruited to promote the iconic Calibre 11 automatic chronograph via a logo appearing on his Rob Walker Lotus 49B and wearing a 1163 Autavia while racing. 19 Long relationships with Ferrari and McLaren followed. Renaming of the brand in 1985 saw its new logo appear on the windscreen of the MP4/2C in which Alain Prost would win the World Drivers’ Championship in 1986. That year, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 was launched, the model's brightly coloured cases, straps and dials not only becoming incredibly popular but affirming the brand's links to the sport.

TAG Heuer's profile and Formula 1 association took another leap forward two years later when dynamic young Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna joined McLaren, wearing the brand's watches as he bagged three World Drivers’ Championships. Despite his untimely death in 1994, the brand continues to work with the Senna Foundation today. 19 In 1992 TAG Heuer became Official Timekeeping partner for Formula 1, enhancing and developing the precision and reliability of the sport's timing. Meanwhile its relationship with McLaren saw two more World Drivers’ Championship victories - with Mika Häkkinen's victories in 1998 and 1999 - and later, British sensation Lewis Hamilton winning his first World Drivers’ Championship in 2008 with a TAG Heuer on his wrist. In 2016, TAG Heuer partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a new partnership that has since yielded four World Drivers’ Championship thanks to the exceptional skills of Max Verstappen, as well as two consecutive World Constructors’ Championships. TAG Heuer’s partnership with Oracle Red Bull will continue alongside its responsibilities as Official Timekeeper for Formula 1.